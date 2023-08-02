Kaltura Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura” or the “Company”), the video experience cloud, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, as well as outlook for the third quarter and full year 2023.
"We are progressing towards our goal to return to profitable growth. This quarter we again posted record subscription revenue and our year-over-year total revenue growth rate was the highest since the first quarter of 2022. We also posted our lowest Adjusted EBITDA loss in eight quarters and are reaffirming our plans to achieve a positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2024," said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO. "We continue to be encouraged by leading demand indicators and are excited about the adoption of our newer products and our continued innovation, especially our recent move into the world of Generative AI which we believe has the potential to significantly grow the demand, usage, and value of our solutions."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $43.9 million, an increase of 5% compared to $42.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.
- Subscription revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $40.7 million, an increase of 7% compared to $38.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.
- Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) for the second quarter of 2023 was $163.4 million, an increase of 8% compared to $151.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.
- GAAP Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $28.6 million, representing a gross margin of 65% compared to a GAAP gross profit of $26.7 million and gross margin of 64% for the second quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $29.0 million, representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 66%, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $27.2 million and non-GAAP gross margin of 65% for the second quarter of 2022.
- GAAP Operating loss was $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to an operating loss of $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP Operating loss was $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.
- GAAP Net loss was $10.8 million or $0.08 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss of $17.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP Net loss was $3.2 million or $0.02 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $10.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to negative adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.
- Net Cash Used in Operating Activities was $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Second Quarter 2023 Business Highlights:
- Growth in leading demand indicators: number of new qualified leads, meetings set by Sales Development Representatives, and number and size of Request For Proposal submissions, including increased demand for our newer products - Event Platform and Virtual Classroom.
- Hosted "Kaltura Connect on the Road 2023" - a series of five exclusive events around the world, with hundreds of attendees, focused on helping organizations achieve better Return On Investment and meet their ESG goals through video experiences.
- Won "Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year" in the 5th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program
- Won five awards at the Global Eventex 2023, including Best Events Technology, Virtual Event Platform, and Webinar Software.
- Started harnessing Generative AI into our video-based experiences for marketing, communication, learning & training, and entertainment.
Financial Outlook:
For the third quarter of 2023, Kaltura currently expects:
- Subscription Revenue to grow by 5%-7% year-over-year to between $39.8 million and $40.6 million.
- Total Revenue to grow by 4%-6% year-over-year to between $42.7 million and $43.5 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be negative in the range of $0.5 million to $1.0 million.
For the full year ending December 31, 2023, Kaltura currently expects:
- Subscription Revenue to grow by 5%-6% year-over-year to between $159.6 million and $161.7 million.
- Total Revenue to grow by 1%-2% year-over-year to between $170.0 million and $173.0 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be negative in the range of $4.5 million to $5.5 million.
The guidance provided above contains forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Kaltura has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net loss within this press release because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. The reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA includes but is not limited to the following items: stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation, amortization, financial expenses (income), net, provision for income tax, and other non-recurring operating expenses. These items, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP net loss, are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company’s control.
Additional information on Kaltura’s reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute or achieve the expected benefits of our reorganization plans and other cost saving measures, our ability to manage and sustain our rapid growth; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the evolution of the markets for our offerings; the quarterly fluctuation in our results of operations; our ability to retain our customers; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications; our reliance on third parties; our ability to retain our key personnel; risks related to our international operations; and the other risks under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as such factors are updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023 and as may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.kaltura.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Kaltura has provided in this press release and the accompanying tables measures of financial information that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin (calculated as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin (calculated as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA. Kaltura defines these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective corresponding GAAP measure, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) restructuring; and (4) facility exit and transition costs. Kaltura defines EBITDA as net profit (loss) before financial expenses, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (as defined above), adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other non-recurring items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance, such as non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and other non-recurring operating expenses. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Kaltura’s financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP metrics are a supplemental measure of our performance, are not defined by or presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net profit (loss) or any other performance measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented because we believe that they provide useful supplemental information to investors and analysts regarding our operating performance and are frequently used by these parties in evaluating companies in our industry. By presenting these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Additionally, our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis between periods, as described above. Although we use the non-GAAP financial measures described above, such measures have significant limitations as analytical tools and only supplement but do not replace, our financial statements in accordance with GAAP. See the tables below regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Annualized Recurring Revenue. We use Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as a measure of our revenue trend and an indicator of our future revenue opportunity from existing recurring customer contracts. We calculate ARR by annualizing our recurring revenue for the most recently completed fiscal quarter. Recurring revenues are generated from SaaS and PaaS subscriptions, as well as term licenses for software installed on the customer's premises (“On-Prem”). For the SaaS and PaaS components, we calculate ARR by annualizing the actual recurring revenue recognized for the latest fiscal quarter. For the On-Prem component for which revenue recognition is not ratable across the license term, we calculate ARR for each contract by dividing the total contract value (excluding professional services) as of the last day of the specified period by the number of days in the contract term and then multiplying by 365. Recurring revenue excludes revenue from one-time professional services and setup fees. ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades or price increases or decreases. The amount of actual revenue that we recognize over any 12-month period is likely to differ from ARR at the beginning of that period, sometimes significantly. This may occur due to new bookings, cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, pending renewals, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, professional services revenue and acquisitions or divestitures. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue as it is an operating metric and is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.
Net Dollar Retention Rate. Our Net Dollar Retention Rate, which we use to measure our success in retaining and growing recurring revenue from our existing customers, compares our recognized recurring revenue from a set of customers across comparable periods. We calculate our Net Dollar Retention Rate for a given period as the recognized recurring revenue from the latest reported fiscal quarter from the set of customers whose revenue existed in the reported fiscal quarter from the prior year (the numerator), divided by recognized recurring revenue from such customers for the same fiscal quarter in the prior year (denominator). For annual periods, we report Net Dollar Retention Rate as the arithmetic average of the Net Dollar Retention Rate for all fiscal quarters included in the period. We consider subdivisions of the same legal entity (for example, divisions of a parent company or separate campuses that are part of the same state university system) to be a single customer for purposes of calculating our Net Dollar Retention Rate. Our calculation of Net Dollar Retention Rate for any fiscal period includes the positive recognized recurring revenue impacts of selling new services to existing customers and the negative recognized recurring revenue impacts of contraction and attrition among this set of customers. Our Net Dollar Retention Rate may fluctuate as a result of a number of factors, including the growing level of our revenue base, the level of penetration within our customer base, expansion of products and features, and our ability to retain our customers. Our calculation of Net Dollar Retention Rate may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.
Remaining Performance Obligations. Remaining Performance Obligations represents the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been delivered, including both subscription and professional services revenues. Remaining Performance Obligations consists of both deferred revenue and contracted non-cancelable amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in future periods. We expect to recognize 59% of our Remaining Performance Obligations as revenue over the next 12 months, and the remainder thereafter, in each case, in accordance with our revenue recognition policy; however, we cannot guarantee that any portion of our Remaining Performance Obligations will be recognized as revenue within the timeframe we expect or at all.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|As of
|June 30, 2023
|December 31,
2022
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|40,181
|$
|44,625
|Marketable securities
|29,432
|41,343
|Trade receivables
|29,764
|28,786
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|7,404
|7,521
|Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current
|10,761
|10,759
|Total current assets
|117,542
|133,034
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Marketable securities
|1,007
|—
|Property and equipment, net
|20,100
|15,142
|Other assets, noncurrent
|2,863
|3,176
|Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, noncurrent
|19,351
|21,691
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|16,045
|20,814
|Intangible assets, net
|929
|1,244
|Goodwill
|11,070
|11,070
|Total noncurrent assets
|71,365
|73,137
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|188,907
|$
|206,171
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current portion of long-term loans
|$
|32,903
|$
|5,793
|Trade payables
|10,575
|9,437
|Employees and payroll accruals
|12,475
|14,884
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|16,267
|16,527
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,440
|2,355
|Deferred revenue, current
|57,074
|59,841
|Total current liabilities
|131,734
|108,837
|NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|798
|1,266
|Long-term loans, net of current portion
|—
|30,004
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|18,679
|20,697
|Other liabilities, noncurrent
|2,173
|2,021
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|21,650
|53,988
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|153,384
|$
|162,825
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock
|13
|13
|Treasury stock
|(4,881
|)
|(4,881
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|455,354
|439,644
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(261
|)
|(301
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(414,702
|)
|(391,129
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|35,523
|43,346
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|188,907
|$
|206,171
Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share data)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended June
30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue:
|Subscription
|$
|40,724
|$
|37,972
|$
|81,116
|$
|74,989
|Professional services
|3,156
|4,006
|6,037
|8,705
|Total revenue
|43,880
|41,978
|87,153
|83,694
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription
|10,935
|9,770
|22,103
|19,419
|Professional services
|4,343
|5,519
|9,162
|11,315
|Total cost of revenue
|15,278
|15,289
|31,265
|30,734
|Gross profit
|28,602
|26,689
|55,888
|52,960
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|12,975
|14,441
|27,105
|29,314
|Sales and marketing
|12,734
|16,416
|24,805
|31,032
|General and administrative
|12,431
|11,338
|24,531
|22,775
|Restructuring
|23
|—
|968
|—
|Total operating expenses
|38,163
|42,195
|77,409
|83,121
|Operating loss
|9,561
|15,506
|21,521
|30,161
|Financial income, net
|(1,166
|)
|(241
|)
|(2,951
|)
|(56
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|8,395
|15,265
|18,570
|30,105
|Provision for income taxes
|2,383
|2,082
|5,003
|4,168
|Net loss
|10,778
|17,347
|23,573
|34,273
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.27
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
|136,782,051
|129,745,162
|135,939,680
|128,794,256
Stock-based compensation included in above line items:
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(Unaudited)
|Cost of revenue
|$
|266
|$
|359
|$
|535
|$
|771
|Research and development
|1,131
|1,111
|2,272
|2,139
|Sales and marketing
|798
|985
|1,571
|1,911
|General and administrative
|5,227
|3,604
|10,205
|6,906
|Total
|$
|7,422
|$
|6,059
|$
|14,583
|$
|11,727
Revenue by Segment (U.S. dollars in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(Unaudited)
|Enterprise, Education and Technology
|$
|31,158
|$
|30,403
|$
|62,488
|$
|60,130
|Media and Telecom
|12,722
|11,575
|24,665
|23,564
|Total
|$
|43,880
|$
|41,978
|$
|87,153
|$
|83,694
Gross Profit by Segment (U.S. dollars in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(Unaudited)
|Enterprise, Education and Technology
|$
|23,073
|$
|20,701
|$
|45,862
|$
|41,467
|Media and Telecom
|5,529
|5,988
|10,026
|11,493
|Total
|$
|28,602
|$
|26,689
|$
|55,888
|$
|52,960
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(23,573
|)
|$
|(34,273
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Loss on sale of property and equipment
|—
|179
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,155
|1,353
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|14,583
|11,727
|Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
|5,872
|5,066
|Non-cash interest expenses (income), net
|(405
|)
|20
|Gain on foreign exchange
|(485
|)
|—
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables
|(978
|)
|(14,700
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets, noncurrent
|(6
|)
|115
|Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
|(3,279
|)
|(6,517
|)
|Trade payables
|1,084
|1,643
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(349
|)
|(4,721
|)
|Employees and payroll accruals
|(2,409
|)
|(1,214
|)
|Other liabilities, noncurrent
|415
|(56
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(3,235
|)
|(263
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net
|(954
|)
|(486
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(11,564
|)
|(42,127
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Investment in available-for-sale marketable securities
|(14,645
|)
|(38,393
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities
|26,191
|—
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,591
|)
|(761
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software
|(1,242
|)
|(3,076
|)
|Investment in restricted bank deposit
|(1,001
|)
|(1,850
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|7,712
|(44,080
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of long-term loans
|(3,000
|)
|(1,500
|)
|Principal payments on finance leases
|—
|(133
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|815
|754
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|—
|(125
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(2,185
|)
|(1,004
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|485
|—
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(5,552
|)
|(87,211
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|45,833
|144,371
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|40,281
|$
|57,160
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|28,602
|$
|26,689
|$
|55,888
|$
|52,960
|Stock-based compensation expense
|266
|359
|535
|771
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|106
|106
|212
|211
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|28,974
|$
|27,154
|$
|56,635
|$
|53,942
|GAAP gross margin
|65
|%
|64
|%
|64
|%
|63
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|66
|%
|65
|%
|65
|%
|64
|%
|Reconciliation of operating expenses
|GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|12,975
|$
|14,441
|$
|27,105
|$
|29,314
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,131
|1,111
|2,272
|2,139
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|11,844
|$
|13,330
|$
|24,833
|$
|27,175
|GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|12,734
|$
|16,416
|$
|24,805
|$
|31,032
|Stock-based compensation expense
|798
|985
|1,571
|1,911
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|42
|62
|103
|172
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
|$
|11,894
|$
|15,369
|$
|23,131
|$
|28,949
|GAAP general and administrative expenses
|$
|12,431
|$
|11,338
|$
|24,531
|$
|22,775
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,227
|3,604
|10,205
|6,906
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Facility exit and transition costs1
|$
|—
|$
|214
|$
|154
|$
|214
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
|$
|7,204
|$
|7,520
|$
|14,172
|$
|15,655
|Reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin
|GAAP operating loss
|$
|(9,561
|)
|$
|(15,506
|)
|$
|(21,521
|)
|$
|(30,161
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|7,422
|6,059
|14,583
|11,727
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|148
|168
|315
|383
|Restructuring2
|23
|—
|968
|—
|Facility exit and transition costs1
|—
|214
|154
|214
|Non-GAAP operating loss
|$
|(1,968
|)
|$
|(9,065
|)
|$
|(5,501
|)
|$
|(17,837
|)
|GAAP operating margin
|(22)%
|(37)%
|(25)%
|(36)%
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|(4)%
|(22)%
|(6)%
|(21)%
|Reconciliation of net loss
|GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|10,778
|$
|17,347
|$
|23,573
|$
|34,273
|Stock-based compensation expense
|7,422
|6,059
|14,583
|11,727
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|148
|168
|315
|383
|Restructuring2
|23
|—
|968
|—
|Facility exit and transition costs1
|—
|214
|154
|214
|Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|3,185
|$
|10,906
|$
|7,553
|$
|21,949
|Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.17
|GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - basic and diluted
|136,782,051
|129,745,162
|135,939,680
|128,794,256
1
Facility exit and transition costs for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the three months ended June 30, 2022, include losses from sale of fixed assets and other costs associated with moving to our temporary office in Israel.
2 The three months ended June 30, 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2023, include one-time employee termination benefits incurred in connection with the 2023 Reorganization Plan.
Adjusted EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net loss
|$
|(10,778
|)
|$
|(17,347
|)
|$
|(23,573
|)
|$
|(34,273
|)
|Financial income, net(a)
|(1,166
|)
|(241
|)
|(2,951
|)
|(56
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|2,383
|2,082
|5,003
|4,168
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,146
|736
|2,155
|1,353
|EBITDA
|(8,415
|)
|(14,770
|)
|(19,366
|)
|(28,808
|)
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|7,422
|6,059
|14,583
|11,727
|Facility exit and transition costs(b)
|—
|214
|154
|214
|Restructuring(c)
|23
|—
|968
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(970
|)
|$
|(8,497
|)
|$
|(3,661
|)
|$
|(16,867
|)
(a) The three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, include $808, $489, $1,611 and $987 respectively, of interest expenses.
(b) Facility exit and transition costs for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, and three months ended June 30, 2022, include losses from sale of fixed assets and other costs associated with moving to our temporary office in Israel.
(c) The three months ended June 30, 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2023, include one-time employee termination benefits incurred in connection with the 2023 Reorganization Plan.
Reported KPIs
|As of June 30,
|2023
|2022
|(U.S. dollars, amounts in
thousands)
|Annualized Recurring Revenue
|$
|163,405
|$
|150,950
|Remaining Performance Obligations
|$
|174,329
|$
|172,732
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Net Dollar Retention Rate
|100
|%
|100
|%