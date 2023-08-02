Global Semiconductor Chip Handler Market Size Is Projected to Surpass $1,248 Million by 2030, At CAGR of 4.46% | Electronics Industry Analysis

New York, NY, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Semiconductor Chip Handler Market By Type (Pick-&-Place, MEMS Handler, Thermal, Gravity Handler, Turret Based Test Handler, And Other Types), By Function (Fully Automatic And Semi-Automatic), By Application (IC & Discrete, Advanced Packaging, CMOS Image Sensor, LED/Photonics, And Other Applications), By End-User Industry (Transportation, Computing & Network, Consumer, Industrial & Medical, IoT/IoV And Optoelectronics, And Other End-User Industries), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Semiconductor Chip Handler Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 880 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1248 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.46% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Semiconductor Chip Handler? How big is the Semiconductor Chip Handler Industry?

Semiconductor Chip Handler Report Coverage & Overview:

In semiconductor production facilities, the semiconductor chip handlers are used for a variety of tasks including sorting, testing, and others. Testing of semiconductors is absolutely necessary in order to guarantee conformity with the quality requirements and specifications of the industry. Wafer fabrication and assembly are the two stages that make up the manufacturing phase of a semiconductor. This phase can be broken down into two sections. Following assembly, we conduct any necessary final testing. Because the procedures used to manufacture semiconductors cannot generate products with a yield of one hundred percent, testing the chips is necessary and directly influences the price of the finished chip. This is due to the fact that even the tiniest of flaws can cause a product to fail. The testing of semiconductor chips is carried out by making use of automated test equipment (ATE), a test system, and a test handler. In this way, the testing of the chips is completed. After each chip has been individually packaged and sealed, a test called the package test is carried out. This test is also frequently referred to as the final test. Each chip is transferred mechanically to the automated test equipment (ATE) terminal by the test handler in order to determine whether or not any product was harmed while it was being packaged.

Global Semiconductor Chip Handler Market: Growth Dynamics

Growing output and investments in the semiconductor industry are expected to be the primary growth drivers for the market over the next several years.

As a result of increased production and investments in the semiconductor industry all over the world, it is anticipated that the global market for semiconductor chip handlers would expand in the next years. As the significance of semiconductors to the world economy continues to grow, the semiconductor industry has been working nonstop, as reported by the Semiconductor Industry Association, to quicken the rate of innovation and ramp up production in 2022. This comes as the relevance of semiconductors to the world economy continues to grow. The global market for semiconductors reached USD 574,084 million in 2022, as reported by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), exhibiting a growth rate of approximately 3.3% in comparison to the previous year's numbers. Additionally, it is anticipated that the revenue of the global semiconductor industry will reach 575,997 million US dollars by the year 2024, representing an increase of 11.8% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The European Commission began deliberations on the European Union (EU) Chips Act in February 2022. This act might provide as much as USD 43 billion in funding to the regional semiconductor industry. In addition, the CHIPS Act of 2022 was passed by the government of the United States in July of 2022 in order to improve the manufacturing, design, and research capabilities of the country's semiconductor industry. The need for the industry that manufactures semiconductor chip handlers is anticipated to be supported by all of these factors.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1248 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1248 million CAGR Growth Rate 4.46% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players ADVANTEST CORPORATION, ASMPT, Boston Semi Equipment, Chroma ATE Inc., Cohu Inc, Exatron, KES Systems Inc., PowerTECH, Seiko Epson Corp., SemiTek International, Shibasoku Co. Ltd., SPEA S.p.A., TESEC Inc., X. J. S. Electronic Private Limited, and Xeltek Inc. Key Segment By Type, By Function, By Application, By End-user Industry, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Semiconductor Chip Handler Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global semiconductor chip handler market is segmented based on type, function, application, end-user industry, and region.

Based on type, The pick-and-place, MEMS handler, thermal, gravity handler, turret-based test handler, and other types of handlers make up the various segments of the global market. In light of the fact that pick-and-place can be utilised in virtually all semiconductor production facilities, it now has the majority share of the global market. Using the pick-and-place integrated circuit (IC) handler, any and all sorts of integrated circuits (ICs) can be tested both at the system level and in the final test.

Based on the function, There is a division in the industry of semiconductor chip handlers between completely automatic and semi-automatic machines. In 2022, the fully automatic sector had the lion's share of the market share. One of the most important aspects to think about in the semiconductor sector is automation, which can be greatly addressed by installing a completely automatic chip handler in the manufacturing facility. This is one of the essential considerations.

Based on the application, The industry of semiconductor chip handlers can be broken down into several subcategories, including IC & discrete, advanced packaging, CMOS image sensor, LED & photonics, and other applications. In 2022, the IC and discrete category held the lion's share of the market share. The inspection, testing, and packing stages of the production process for both integrated circuits and discrete products are the primary applications for semiconductor chip handlers.

Based on the end-user industry, The global market may be broken down into the following categories: consumer, industrial and medical, transportation, computers and networks, IoT/IoV and optoelectronics, and other end-user industries. At the moment, the transportation sector leads the pack in terms of revenue generated in the semiconductor chip handling business. In the automotive industry, semiconductor chip handlers are used for ADAS processors with active thermal control, telematics, sensors, and semiconductor-based devices supporting the electrification of the drivetrain.

For example, the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) estimates that the global production of motor vehicles would reach around 85,016,728 units in the year 2022, representing a growth rate of almost 6% when compared to the production levels of the preceding year. The need for the semiconductor chip handler industry is being supported by the expanding production trends in the automobile sector.

The global Semiconductor Chip Handler market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Pick-&-Place

MEMS Handler

Thermal

Gravity Handler

Turret Based Test Handler

Other Types

By Function

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Application

IC & Discrete

Advanced Packaging

CMOS Image Sensor

LED/Photonics

Other Applications

By End-user Industry

Transportation

Computing & Network

Consumer

Industrial & Medical

IoT/IoV & Optoelectronics

Other End-user Industries

Semiconductor Chip Handler Market By Type (Pick-&-Place, MEMS Handler, Thermal, Gravity Handler, Turret Based Test Handler, And Other Types), By Function (Fully Automatic And Semi-Automatic), By Application (IC & Discrete, Advanced Packaging, CMOS Image Sensor, LED/Photonics, And Other Applications), By End-User Industry (Transportation, Computing & Network, Consumer, Industrial & Medical, IoT/IoV And Optoelectronics, And Other End-User Industries), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Semiconductor Chip Handler market include -

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

ASMPT

Boston Semi Equipment

Chroma ATE Inc.

Cohu, Inc

Exatron

KES Systems, Inc.

PowerTECH

Seiko Epson Corp.

SemiTek International

Shibasoku Co., Ltd.

SPEA S.p.A.

TESEC, Inc.

X. J. S. Electronic Private Limited

Xeltek Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global semiconductor chip handler market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.46% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global semiconductor chip handler market size was valued at around USD 880 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,248 million, by 2030.

The global semiconductor chip handler market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing production & investment in the semiconductor industry, across the globe.

Based on type segmentation, pick-&-place was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on function segmentation, fully automatic was predicted to show maximum market share in 2022.

Based on application segmentation, IC & discrete was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Based on end-user industry segmentation, transportation was the leading revenue-generating end-user industry in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Semiconductor Chip Handler industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Semiconductor Chip Handler Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Semiconductor Chip Handler Industry?

What segments does the Semiconductor Chip Handler Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Semiconductor Chip Handler Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Function, By Application, By End-user Industry, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

During the time of the forecast, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market.

During the time frame covered by this estimate, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the primary growth driver of the worldwide semiconductor chip handler market. According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), the market for semiconductors in Asia Pacific reached 330,937 million US dollars in 2022, registering a fall rate of approximately 3.5% when compared to the rate seen in the previous year. In addition, the revenue generated by the semiconductor industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to reach USD 280,881 million by the year 2023, representing a decrease of 15.1% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In addition, India and Japan made the announcement of their intention to work together in the semiconductor industry in July 2023. Their goal is to build a semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, and they plan to invest USD 35.9 billion from Japan in India by the year 2027. It is anticipated that such investments will increase the demand for semiconductor chip handlers and other equipment for the establishment of manufacturing operations within the country.

Several end-user sectors, including automotive, electronics, aerospace, and communications, amongst others, are the primary purchasers of semiconductor chips. As a result, these end-user industries serve as one of the most important markets for semiconductor chip handlers that are produced by the domestic manufacturing industry.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



The Opportunities Present in the Semiconductor Chip Handler Market

Boosting research and development spending in the semiconductor equipment sector to create new growth prospects

Global companies that manufacture semiconductor equipment are making considerable investments in research and development (R&D) in order to develop goods, such as semiconductor chip handlers and the like, that have advanced and up-to-date features. In addition, these companies are working together with academic institutions or research facilities in order to improve the quality of their semiconductor chip handlers. During the FY2022, ADVANTEST CORPORATION made investments in research and development totaling more than 48 billion JPY. The corporation has research and development facilities for the development of semiconductor equipment in the Japanese prefectures of Gunma, Saitama, and Fukuoka. It is anticipated that the corporation will increase its research and development efforts for semiconductor equipment. The market for semiconductor chip handlers is anticipated to be presented with opportunities as a result of reasons such as these.

