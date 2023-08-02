United Kingdom Private Acute Healthcare Market Report 2023: A Vital Resource for Anyone in this Highly Competitive Sector

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Acute Healthcare UK Market Report (9th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Private Acute Healthcare UK Market Report is vital reading for anyone involved in this highly competitive sector of the UK health economy, be they providers, investors or advisors to the sector.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Private Acute Healthcare Central London Market Report presents a market that has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. This is thanks in part to an increase in self-pay patients. With strong underlying growth predicted for 2022 and beyond, the report raises the question of whether the independent sector is ready to rise to the challenge or will rising costs hinder future growth?

With fierce competition among providers, including new entrants such as Cleveland Clinic London, the report offers valuable insights combined with extensive data analysis into the future of the sector.

Findings of the report include:

Analysis of the private acute healthcare Central London market after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and how the market has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The increase in the number of self-pay patients, in part due to increased NHS waiting lists.

Impact of the Covid pandemic on NHS Private Patient Units (PPUs) and their slower recovery compared to the rest of the independent sector.

Highly competitive nature of the market as overall inpatient bed capacity increased by over 10%

The report raises the question of whether the independent sector is ready to shine or will pressures of rising costs hinder future growth.

What the report includes:



Market Overview

Sources of Funding

Independent Providers

NHS Private Patient Units

Outer London

Appendices Glossary Regulators Trade associations Provider profiles Financial appendix



Who is the report for:



Hospital & Clinic C-Suite Professionals

Specialist Acute Medical Care Providers

Private Medical Insurance Groups

Clinical Commissioning Groups

NHS Foundation Trusts

Investors

Banks

Private Equity

Architects

Property Developers & Consultants

Central & Local Government

Think Tanks

Lawyers

Management Consultants

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS

1. CENTRAL LONDON MARKET

1.1 Scope of the report

1.1.1 Data

1.1.2 Dates

1.1.3 Names

1.2 Size

1.2.1 Revenues

1.2.2 Volumes

1.3 Market structure

1.3.1 Major providers

1.3.1.1 Hospitals

1.3.1.2 Care Quality Commission ratings

1.3.1.3 Clinics

1.3.2 Specialties

1.3.3 Regionality

1.4 Market growth

2. PAYORS

2.1 Overview

2.2 UK Private Medical Insurance (PMI)

2.3 Self-pay

2.4 Overseas/Embassy

2.5 NHS

3. MAJOR PROVIDERS - THE INDEPENDENT SECTOR

3.1 Hospital capacity

3.1.1 Inpatient beds

3.1.2 Intensive/critical care beds

3.1.3 Operating theatres

3.1.4 Equipment

3.1.5 Imaging and diagnostic centres

3.1.6 Consulting rooms

3.1.7 Admissions

3.2 Operating ratios

3.2.1 Revenue per inpatient bed

3.2.2 Inpatients

3.2.3 Revenue per admission

3.2.4 Revenue per operating theatre

3.3 Market shares by specialty

3.3.1 Orthopaedics

3.3.1.1 Hips

3.3.1.2 Knees

3.3.1.3 Spine

3.3.1.4 All orthopaedics

3.3.1.5 Ophthalmology

3.3.2 Cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery

3.3.3 Neurology and neurosurgery

3.3.4 Gynaecology

3.3.5 Obstetrics

3.3.6 Gastroenterology

3.3.7 General surgery

3.3.8 Urology

3.3.9 Cosmetic surgery

3.3.10 Oncology

3.3.11 Imaging

3.4 Financial performance

3.4.1 Revenue growth

3.4.1.1 Revenue, wages and profitability growth

3.4.2 Wages and employee growth

3.4.3 Profitability

3.5 New capacity

3.5.1 Hospitals

3.5.2 Clinics

3.6 Recent acquisitions and deals

4. MAJOR PROVIDERS - NHS PRIVATE PATIENT UNITS

4.1 Market size and structure

4.2 Growth

4.3 PPU as a percentage of total patient income

5. OUTER LONDON MARKET

5.1 Size

5.2 Market structure

5.3 Specialties

5.4 Regionality

5.5 Capacity

5.5.1 Inpatient beds

5.5.2 Operating theatres

5.5.3 Admissions

5.5.4 Revenue per admission

5.6 New capacity

5.6.1 Hospitals

5.6.2 Clinics

5.7 Recent acquisitions and deals

5.8 Beyond Greater London

5.8.1 Hospitals

5.8.2 Clinics

6. MARKET POTENTIAL

