Data Mining Tools Market Size to Surpass USD 2400 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2%

Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global data mining tools market size was valued at USD 900.7 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1,005.9 million in 2023 to USD 2,400 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Growing Efforts to Improve Customer Satisfaction to Boost Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, Data Mining Tools Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Data mining tools are a set of solutions and technologies that can study, identify patterns, and deliver data to form a model that can help organizations take informed decisions about their business operations. A wide range of industry verticals are experiencing digital transformation, resulting in the generation of massive volumes of digital data. This factor is predicted to fuel the data mining tools market growth.





Key Industry Development:

May 2023: Assembly Software, with the help of its advanced analytics product Neos, introduced a next-generation data mining tool that can deliver predictive information automatically. It uses historic data and learning technology to identify real insights, which can reduce the time spent on mining.





Key Takeaways

Prediction Analysis Using Data Mining Tools amid COVID-19 Pandemic Boosted Market Growth

Incorporation of Data Mining and Machine Learning Solutions to Propel Market Growth

By Enterprise Type Analysis: Higher IT Investment Capabilities to Drive Product Adoption Across Large Enterprises

Assembly Software Launched Next-Gen Data Mining Tool to Deliver Predictive Information

Data Mining Tools Market Size in North America was USD 388.4 Million in 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Data Mining Tools Market are Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), KNIME AG (Switzerland), Altair Engineering Inc. (RapidMiner) (U.S.), Orange (Ljubljana), Rattle GUI (Togaware Pty Ltd) (Australia), Sisense Inc. (U.S.), Kaggle (Google LLC) (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 13.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 2400 Million Base Year 2022 Data Mining Tools Market Size in 2022 USD 900.7 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise Type, Industry, Application and Geography













Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Efforts to Improve Customer Satisfaction to Boost Market Growth

Stiff market competition and the ever-evolving business landscape have prompted many companies in this market to formulate various strategies to improve customer satisfaction. They are also increasing their investments in data mining tools to detect various factors that can enhance customer experience. These tools can help firms predict and identify trends from the readily available datasets to assist them in creating future strategies. These factors are expected to drive the market growth.

However, lack of skilled technical expertise and resources can restrict the market growth.





Segmentations:

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others

By Application

Marketing

Supply Chain & Procurement

Intrusion Detection

Business Transaction

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights:

North America Market to Show Robust Growth with Rising Use of Advanced Technologies

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global market as the region is one of the early adopters of advanced technologies such as Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and IoT. The use of these technologies has increased the volume of data generation by many folds, which has boosted the demand for reliable data analysis and pattern recognition solutions. This factor is expected to boost the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated to showcase notable growth in the coming years due to the rising number of internet users and strong economic growth in various nations across the region.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Use Corporate Strategies to Expand their Product Range

Some of the leading players operating in this market are trying to increase their geographical presence by using various corporate strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. These strategies will also help them expand their product portfolios and strengthen their technological expertise.





FAQ’s

How big is the Data Mining Tools Market?

Data Mining Tools Market size was USD 900.7 million in 2022.

How fast is the Data Mining Tools Market growing?

The Data Mining Tools Market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





