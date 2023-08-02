European Flow Chemistry Summit 2024: Connecting Researchers and Industry Leaders (Rotterdam, Netherlands - March 25-26, 2024)

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Chemistry European Summit 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Flow Chemistry European Summit 2024 will be held at the Hilton Rotterdam - Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

This conference brings together researchers from academia and industry from across Europe, Africa, US and the Rest of the World, and addresses the most timely topics in this expanding field.

Running alongside the conference is an exhibition featuring companies showcasing their technologies and product offerings in this space and is an excellent opportunity to engage and network in this marketplace.

The organizer is honored to welcome Professor Paul Watts, Distinguished Professor and Research Chair in Microfluidic Bio/Chemical Processing, Nelson Mandela University as the Conference Chairperson.

This conference will take place physically on-site in Rotterdam as a regular conference.

Two Intertwined and co-located tracks - Each Registration Provides Full Access to All Tracks and Co-Located Exhibit Hall.

Flow Chemistry European Summit 2024

Innovations in Microfluidics and Additive Manufacturing 2024

Agenda:

Devices and Engineering for Flow Chemistry and Instrumentation Platforms

Electrochemistry and Photochemistry in Flow

Engineering and 3D-Printing of Reactors in Flow Chemistry

Flow Chemistry in Space and Space Chemistry

Industrial Processes and API Manufacturing

Machine Learning and AI in Flow Chemistry

Microfluidics and its Impact on the Development of Flow Chemistry

Multistep Synthesis and New Reaction Classes Enabled in Flow Format

Speakers



Conference Chair

Paul Watts

Distinguished Professor and Research Chair, Nelson Mandela University

Keynote Speakers

Anita Maguire

Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, University College Cork

Simon Kuhn

Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, KU Leuven Belgium

Jean-Christophe Monbaliu

Professor of Organic Chemistry, Center for Integrated Technology and Organic Synthesis (CiTOS), University of Liege

Thomas Wirth

Professor, Cardiff University

C. Oliver Kappe

Professor and Scientific Director, Center for Continuous Flow Synthesis and Processing, University of Graz

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcbq1a

