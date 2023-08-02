Zevra Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 14, 2023

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company, formerly KemPharm, Inc.), a rare disease therapeutics company, has announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to review its corporate and financial results for the second quarter of 2023.



The link to audio webcast with a slide presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://investors.zevra.com/.

To join the meeting by conference call, use the dial-in information below.

(800) 267-6316 (U.S.)

+1 (203) 518-9783 (International)

Conference ID: ZVRAQ223



An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET, on August 14, 2023, at https://investors.zevra.com/.

Shareholders are invited to submit questions to be addressed by Zevra’s management team during the earnings call and webcast. Questions should be submitted via e-mail to Nichol Ochsner, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications ( nochsner@zevra.com ), by Friday, August 11, 2023.

About Zevra:

Zevra Therapeutics is a rare disease company melding science, data, and patient need to create transformational therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. With unique, data-driven clinical, regulatory, and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to bring much-needed therapies to patients. With both regulatory and clinical stage product candidates, the Company is building its commercial capability to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding upcoming events or Zevra’s participation at such events. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zevra and its current plans or expectations. They are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties, risks, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Zevra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated in Zevra’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and Zevra’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Nichol Ochsner

+1 (732) 754-2545

nochsner@zevra.com

Janine Bogris

+1 (201) 245-6838

Janine.Bogris@canalecomm.com