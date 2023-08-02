Space Exploration Investment Drives Photonic Integrated Circuits Market to Reach US$ 98.7 Billion by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global photonic integrated circuits market was valued at US$ 10.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 29.2% from 2023 to 2031.



Increase in demand for next-gen communication technologies and rise in adoption of photonic technologies in the space sector are fueling market growth. Additionally, increase in integration of photonics in critical computing devices is anticipated to propel market progress in the next few years.

Growth of the space and IT & telecommunication sectors is likely to create lucrative market opportunities in the next few years. Photonic integrated circuits (PIC) refer to advanced integrated circuits that incorporate several photonic components, such as modulators, lasers, waveguides, and other optical elements, on a single chip. PICs utilize photons to transfer and process information, whereas traditional electronic circuits use electrons to transmit information.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=997

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 10.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 98.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 29.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 260 Pages Market Segmentation By Integration Type, Raw Material, Component, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Broadcom Inc., Broadex Technologies Co., Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Coherent Corp., Enablence, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation, Intel Corporation, Lightwave Logic, Inc., LioniX International, Lumentum Holdings, Inc., MACOM, Nokia Technologies, Q.ANT GmbH, TE Connectivity, Teem Photonics, VLC Photonics S.L., Other Key Players

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Investment in Space Exploration Fueling Market Development – PICs exhibit an array of distinguishing properties, including high bandwidth & data rates, miniaturization & size reduction, radiation tolerance, and secure communication, which are boosting their adoption in the space sector. Furthermore, PICs offer high-performance data communication, radiation tolerance, compact form factors, and energy efficiency which make them effective choice for advanced space applications, including earth observation, satellite communication, and interplanetary exploration. Hence, rise in investment in space exploration is driving market size.

Photonic integrated circuits, which are based on optical signals, are less susceptible to radiation effects of space environments, in contrast to electronic circuits that are subject to ionizing radiation.

Direct Purchase This Premium Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=997<ype=S

Rise in Adoption of High-speed Communication Propelling Market – Increase in demand for high-speed transmission in the IT& telecommunications sector is fueling the adoption of PICs, as they offer required bandwidth and superior performance in comparison to conventional electronic circuits. Businesses are consistently upgrading their networks to support high volume of data. PICs provide the medium to achieve faster and more robust network infrastructure. Adoption of PICs is anticipated to grow significantly, with advancement in technology and increase in prevalence of data-intensive applications. This, in turn, is expected to fuel market progress in the next few years.

Significant Demand for Hybrid Integration – In terms of integration type, the hybrid integration segment accounted for the leading market share of 53.6% in 2022. Hybrid integration allows inclusion of various functionalities, which may not be achievable with a single technology or material.

Hybrid integration approach could lead to improved performance, enhanced flexibility, and greater functionality in designing advanced photonic devices for various applications such as data communications, telecommunications, and sensing.

Extensive Use of Silicon in Manufacturing PICs – Based on raw material, the silicon segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 34.1% during the forecast period. Silicon raw material offers a number of advantages including scalability, low cost, and the potential for large-scale production. Furthermore, extensive knowledge about silicon in the semiconductor industry, makes it an attractive material for the development of integrated photonic circuits.

Growth Drivers

Advantages of PICs that make them suitable for next-gen space applications are fueling the PICs market

Increase in need for high-speed communication is augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to account for the leading market share during the forecast period. Presence of large number of data centers in the U.S. is a key factor fueling market statistics in the region. According to Cloudscene, the U.S. has nearly 2,700 data centers, which is almost 33% of the total count globally.

Rise in production of computing devices is boosting the market in Asia Pacific. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, China was a key exporter of PICs in 2020, with revenue of US$ 156 Bn.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=997

Competitive Analysis

The global landscape is fragmented, with the presence of several large and small-sized players. Most companies are engaging in various growth strategies, including product expansion, collaboration, and M&As to broaden their revenue streams. They are also developing next-gem photonic integrated circuits for advanced applications.

Prominent players in the photonic integrated circuits market include Broadcom, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Coherent Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise development LP, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Cisco Systems Inc.

The global photonic integrated circuits market has been segmented as follows:

Global Photonic Integrated Circuits Market, by Integration Type

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration



Global Photonic Integrated Circuits Market, by Raw Material

Indium Phosphide

Gallium Arsenide

Lithium Niobate

Silicon

Silicon-on-Insulator

Others (Silica-on-Silicon, Silicon Dioxide, etc.)

Global Photonic Integrated Circuits Market, by Component

Lasers

Waveguides

Modulators

Detectors

Attenuators

Multiplexers/De-multiplexers

Optical Amplifiers



Global Photonic Integrated Circuits Market, by Application

Optical Communication FTTx and Access Networks Microwave/RF Photonics Long-haul and Transport Networks Optical Datacom

Sensing Structural Engineering Chemical Sensors Transport and Aerospace Energy and Utilities

Optical Signal Processing Optical Metrology Optical Instrumentation Quantum Optics Quantum Computing

Biophotonics Medical Instrumentation Photonic Lab-on-a-Chip Analytics and Diagnostics Optical Biosensors



Global Photonic Integrated Circuits Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com