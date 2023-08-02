World Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics Congress 2023: Where Innovations Meet Applications (Laguna Hills, United States - November 28-30, 2023)

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics World Congress 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to the 16th Annual Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics 2023 Conference to be held in-person on-site in beautiful Laguna Hills, California.

Bringing together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry, this established congress now in its 16thconsecutive year, will discuss the latest innovations and developments in the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics fields.



Presentations will explore the latest advances in the Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics Fields. Focus at this conference will also be given to some of the many applications of Lab-on-a-Chip, from life science research, to taking diagnostics to the point-of-care/point-of-need and body-on-a-chip/organs-on-a-chip.

We focus on LOAC device production technologies, novel designs/technologies for manufacture, as well as the key application areas for LOAC from research to diagnostics as well as 3D-bioprinting and the convergence of microfluidics technologies with biofabrication and 3D-printing.

There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from the US, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this field from around the world.



The Mehmet Toner Microfluidics Symposium will be held on November 28, 2023 on-site at The Hills Hotel Laguna Hills.

This microfluidics symposium in honor of Professor Mehmet Toner's 65th Birthday will feature presentations on the cutting-edge of Microfluidics Technologies and Approaches and Professor Toner will present the plenary lecture at this Symposium.

Followed by the Symposium will be a beer-and-wine reception and dinner and this Symposium is included in the registration to the conference. We look forward to scientific engagement and fantastic networking at this event.

Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent tracks and sessions to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Technologies, Companies and Commercialization 2023

Tools for Developing Point-of-Care & Rapid Diagnostics 2023

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) & Cell-Free RNAs: Technologies & Biological Investigations 2023

Agenda:

3D-Printing and its Convergence with the Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip Marketplace

Developments in Materials and Microfabrication Technologies

Droplet Microfluidics, Digital Microfluidics, Centrifugal Microfluidics

Lab-on-a-Chip Device Manufacturing, Standardization, and Commercialization

Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip: Life Science Research Applications

Rapid Prototyping in Microfluidics

Speakers

Conference Chairs

Leanna M Levine - Founder & President, ALine, Inc.

Albert Folch - Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington

Dino Di Carlo - Armond and Elena Hairapetian Chair in Engineering and Medicine, Professor and Vice Chair of Bioengineering, University of California Los Angeles

Plenary Speakers

Steve Soper - Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas

Rustem Ismagilov - Ethel Wilson Bowles and Robert Bowles Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, California Institute of Technology

Shannon Stott - Assistant Professor, Massachusetts General Hospital & Harvard Medical School

Mehmet Toner - Helen Andrus Benedict Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard Medical School, and Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology

David Weitz - Mallinckrodt Professor of Physics and Applied Physics, Director of the Materials Research Science and Engineering Center, Harvard University

Abraham Lee - Chancellor's Professor, Biomedical Engineering & Director, Center for Advanced Design & Manufacturing of Integrated Microfluidics, University of California-Irvine

Shuichi Takayama - Professor, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, and Price Gilbert, Jr. Chair in Regenerative Engineering and Medicine, Georgia Institute of Technology & Emory University School of Medicine

Keynote Speakers

Adam Abate - Professor of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, University of California-San Francisco

David Beebe - Claude Bernard Professor of Biomedical Engineering, John D. MacArthur Professor, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Ellis Meng - Shelly and Ofer Nemirovsky Chair of Convergent Biosciences and Professor of Biomedical Engineering, University of Southern California

Brian Cunningham - Professor and Intel Alumni Endowed Chair, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Katherine Elvira - Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair, Michael Smith Health Research BC Scholar, University of Victoria

Noah Malmstadt - Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California

Lydia Sohn - Almy C. Maynard and Agnes Offield Maynard Chair in Mechanical Engineering, University of California-Berkeley

Juan Santiago - Charles Lee Powell Foundation Professor, Stanford University

Gregory Nordin - Professor, Brigham Young University

