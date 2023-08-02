Desktop Virtualization Market Size to Surpass USD 101.45 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.9%

Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Desktop Virtualization Market Size was valued at USD 18.67 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 22.63 billion in 2023 to USD 101.45 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

The market is expected to grow due to the increasing number of remote users and the adoption of flexible work policies in organizations, which require accessing desktop environments from any location using connected devices. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Desktop Virtualization Market, 2023–2030."

Key Industry Development-

September 2022 – Kyndryl Inc. announced a strategic collaboration with Citrix System, Inc. to support enterprises with hybrid global workforce by virtual desktop services. Citrix DaaS and Kyndryl’s Digital Workplace Services offer multi-cloud environment for clients.





Request a Free Sample PDF - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/desktop-virtualization-market-107810





Key Takeaways-

Desktop Virtualization Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 101.45 Billion in 2030

Students are requesting flexible access to the libraries and other information in great numbers at higher education institutions.

Since allowing remote access to work infrastructure, organisations have seen an increase in employee productivity.

Because desktop virtualization totally depends on an internet connection to function, any problem with the network connection can render the job useless.

Desktop Virtualization Market Size in North America was USD 6.71 Billion 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC) (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.), DXC Technology Company (U.S.), Kyndryl Inc. (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 23.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 101.45 Billion Base Year 2022 Desktop Virtualization Market Size in 2022 USD 18.67 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Type, Enterprise Type, Industry, Regional,





Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/desktop-virtualization-market-107810





Drivers and Restraints-

Work-From-Anywhere Culture Drives Demand for Desktop Virtualization, Transforming Workspaces

The rise in the work-from-anywhere culture is leading to significant changes in workspaces. Organizations are observing increased employee productivity and improved security with the provision of remote access to work infrastructure. According to Future of Hybrid Work 2021, by McKinsey, 58% of employees experienced a boost in productivity with hybrid work environments. The increasing demand for hybrid work environments and the potential transformation of workspaces are key factors driving the desktop virtualization market growth.

However, the market may hinder by the reliance on network connections and potential performance issues that can affect user experience and productivity.

Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Government

Education

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others (Media & Entertainment)

Regional Insights-

North America Leads with Cloud Adoption and Digital Transformation Initiatives

North America is experiencing significant growth and holds a prominent share of the global market. The increasing adoption of cloud solutions and rising digital transformation initiatives in the region are expected to further drive market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth owing to increasing demand for cloud computing and digitalization of industrial operations.





Quick Buy - Desktop Virtualization Market- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/compare-plan/107810





Competitive Landscape-

Organizations Drive Remote Workforce Support through Partnerships and Expansion

Key players in the market are keen on offering solutions to support the rising number of remote workers globally. They are leveraging strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to expand their business and expertise to effectively cater to the needs of the global remote workforce.

FAQs

How big is the Desktop Virtualization Market?

Desktop Virtualization Market size was USD 18.67 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 101.45 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Desktop Virtualization Market growing?

The Desktop Virtualization Market will exhibit a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

Related Reports-

Remote Desktop Software Market Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Data Science Platform Market Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Internet of Things Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2030

Cloud Computing Market Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

About Us-

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245