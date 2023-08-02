Global Specialty Fats and Oils Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030: Focus on Key Competitors Bunge, Cargill, Fuji Oil, Wilmar International and More

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Fats and Oils - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides valuable insights into the global market for Specialty Fats and Oils, estimating a substantial growth trajectory in the post-COVID-19 business landscape.

The global Specialty Fats and Oils market, valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 5.6% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. Among the analyzed segments, Specialty Oils are projected to record a CAGR of 5.1%, reaching USD 2.4 billion by the end of the analysis period. Furthermore, the Specialty Fats segment is expected to grow at a revised CAGR of 6.3% over the next 8 years, driven by the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

The United States market is estimated at USD 699.3 million in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of USD 903.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030. Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, expected to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% CAGR, respectively, over the period of 2022-2030. In Europe, Germany is anticipated to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

The report highlights key competitors in the Specialty Fats and Oils market, featuring 53 prominent players such as Bunge Limited, Cargill, Fuji oil, Wilmar International Ltd, and others.

Key Highlights for 2023:

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-COVID policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates.

Access to digital archives and Research Platform.

Complimentary updates for one year.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the specialty fats and oils market, offering insights into its annual sales in US$ million for the years 2014 through 2030. The analysis covers various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It presents both recent past and current trends, as well as future projections for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the percentage compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) during the historical review period from 2014 to 2021.

Furthermore, the report explores the specialty oils segment separately, providing an independent analysis of its annual sales in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030, with corresponding % CAGR data during the historical review period from 2014 to 2021. It also includes a 16-year perspective (2014 to 2030) for both specialty fats and oils, presenting a percentage breakdown of value sales for each geographic region.

The report further delves into specific applications of specialty fats and oils, including infant nutrition, chocolates & confectionery, bakery products, processed foods, animal nutrition, dairy products, liquid, and dry applications. For each application, it analyzes the annual sales in US$ million and provides % CAGR data for the years 2022 through 2030, as well as historical data for the years 2014 through 2021. Additionally, it offers a 16-year perspective (2014 to 2030) with a percentage breakdown of value sales for each geographic region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Coverage:

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

DandL Industries

Fuji oil co. , ltd.

IFFCO

IOI Corporation Berhad

Mewah Group

Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.

Wilmar International Ltd

