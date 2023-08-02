Extrusion and Powder Bonding: Key Construction Types Driving the Global 3D Printing Market

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing in Construction Market by Construction Type (Extrusion, Powder Bonding), Material Type (Composite, Concrete, Metal), End-User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D Printing in Construction Market is projected to witness strong growth, estimated at USD 676.19 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 252.9 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 109.70%. The report analyzes market segmentation, forecasted revenues, and trends in each sub-market.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

The report categorizes the Global 3D Printing in Construction Market based on Construction Type, Material Type, End-User, and Region. Construction Types include Extrusion (Concrete/cement, Foam, Polymers, and Wax) and Powder Bonding (Polymer Bond, Reactive Bond, and Sintering). Material Types comprise Composite, Concrete, and Metal. End-User segments are Commercial, Infrastructure, and Residential. The Americas command the largest market share of 43.40% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Key drivers include growing adoption of building information modeling, increasing demand for affordable housing with a rising construction sector, and rising adoption of 3D printers for designing and prototyping. On the other hand, high initial capital to set up the process poses a restraint. Opportunities lie in rising investments for new construction 3D printing technologies development and the emerging popularity of sustainable and green housing. Challenges include lack of standardization and concerns regarding intellectual property protection.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis provides insights into vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, giving companies a better understanding of their performance and competition. The report covers a competitive portfolio of key players including:

Acciona S.A.

AI Build Ltd.

Apis Cor

BATIPRINT 3D

Branch Technology, Inc.

COBOD International A/S by PERI Group

CONCR3DE

Contour Crafting Corporation

CyBe Construction B.V.

HeidelbergCement AG

ICON Technology, Inc.

Imprimere AG

LifeTec Construction Group Inc.

Mighty Buildings, Inc.

MudBots 3D Concrete Printing, LLC

MX3D BV

Sika AG

SQ4D Inc.

Total Kustom

WASP

XtreeE

Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai)Co., Ltd.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Printing in Construction Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3D Printing in Construction Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Printing in Construction Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Printing in Construction Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Printing in Construction Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global 3D Printing in Construction Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global 3D Printing in Construction Market?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $252.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 109.7% Regions Covered Global





