Clark Capital Management Group Named a 2023 Best Place to Work by Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal in the large-size firm category. Clark Capital was selected based on employee data collected by Quantum Workplace, which ranked categories including employee benefits and trust in senior leadership.

The recognition as one of the Best Places to Work reflects the firm’s ongoing efforts to prioritize employee satisfaction and engagement. In 2023, Clark Capital introduced new benefits including IVF benefits and resources to support employees who are trying to start a family. The firm also launched a new wellness app, Wellness Coach, which helps employees prioritize wellness at work and home.

“This award is a testament to the special employee-focused culture we have here at Clark Capital,” said Colene Clark Bittone, EVP, Corporate Culture. “We are dedicated to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment and we are honored to be recognized for the fifth year in a row by the Philadelphia Business Journal.”

In addition to the new benefits added in 2023, the firm continues to offer an employee shareholder program, which gives every member of the firm a chance to own a part of Clark Capital. This employee ownership model honors the passion and commitment of the firm’s employees and fosters greater alignment across the firm’s stakeholders.

This employee-owned atmosphere drives Clark Capital’s culture of care, which strives to leave behind a legacy that extends beyond investment returns. “We encourage our employees to champion causes and organizations that are important to them,” said Bittone. “Employees can donate to these selected causes on our monthly staff meetings, and the firm matches employee donations dollar-for-dollar.” Year to date, donations have totaled over $46,000.

“I believe our people are our greatest asset,” said Chief Executive Officer Brendan Clark. “We have a saying that asset management is a team sport, and our employees embrace that spirit with an unyielding commitment to helping advisors and their clients achieve successful outcomes.”

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional investment strategies for individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $30.8 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to help clients achieve their goals and objectives.

*As of June 30, 2023

