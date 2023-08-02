Coveo Wins 2023 Cyber Security Award for Most Innovative Digital Experience Cloud-Native AI Platform

MONTREAL and LONDON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc, (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI platforms that transform digital experiences with intelligent search, recommendations, 1:1 personalization, and merchandising, announced today it has been recognized as a winner of the 2023 Cyber Security Awards for “Most Innovative Digital Experience Cloud-Native AI Platform 2023,” presented by Wealth & Finance International Magazine.



“Security is an important part of Coveo’s DNA, which is why we are thrilled to accept this award for our Coveo Relevance Cloud,” said Anne Thériault, Vice President of Legal, CISO & Data Privacy Officer at Coveo. “As a pioneer in the application of AI within the enterprise where security, privacy and confidentiality are paramount, Coveo is proud to meet the strict requirements of HIPAA, AICPA SOC 2 Type II, and ISO27001. With security and privacy at the center stage of generative AI, the fact that Coveo’s platform has innovation and security tightly knit together from day one gives our customers confidence to trust Coveo to keep their employees’ and customers’ content safe.”

Coveo provides enterprise-grade security to keep its customers and their data fully protected. This includes data residency options limiting transfers of data via regional selection, an Active-Active option for when availability is more than critical, automated just-in-time temporary production access rights for Coveo employees, and strict vulnerability management practices that includes automated security testing and third-party verifications.

As generative AI continues to make its mainstream impact, enterprises now find themselves navigating new challenges in data management, regulation and privacy. Coveo has put security at the forefront of its Relevance Generative Answering solution, and this award helps reinforce the organization’s unique position to provide a truly secure generative AI-powered tool to the enterprise on a global scale.

“Wealth & Finance International Magazine is beyond proud to present the marvelous minds of tomorrow with a platform to express their admirable work. Congratulations to each of them as they continue to improve their industry for the years to come – I look forward to seeing how each of you progress throughout the remainder of 2023,” said Jessie Wilson, Awards Coordinator at Wealth & Finance International Magazine.

To learn more about the award winners and to gain insight into the working practices of the “best of the best,” please visit the Wealth & Finance INTL website where you can access the winners supplement.

Learn more about Coveo platform security .

About Coveo

We believe AI is a competitive imperative to deliver the delightful and relevant digital experiences people expect, while maximizing profitability. Coveo accelerates the application of AI platforms in enterprises, helping them personalize and profitize every experience at scale.

The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ platform is a market-leading AI platform that enhances search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising intelligence in digital experiences across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Coveo’s platform includes analytics, AI model testing capabilities, and can easily integrate into almost any digital user experience a large enterprise delivers. Our platform is cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless.

Coveo has been a pioneer in the application of AI within the enterprise. Our Coveo Relevance Generative Answering™ capability, which integrates LLM technology with Coveo’s platform to feed generative AI with a common, secure unified index and real-time content, helps to drive relevance at scale and consistent factuality, with secure sources of truth across all channels. Specifically, this helps to solve many of the key challenges of utilizing generative AI for enterprise use cases.

We help hundreds of the world’s leading brands create tangible financial value. We believe our platform is differentiated by its sophisticated applied AI, designed to deliver highly relevant, bespoke digital experiences that drive superior business outcomes. In addition, our platform’s scalability, rapid time to value, enterprise-grade security and compliance, and native integrations with other third-party technology applications set us apart. We are a Salesforce Summit ISV Partner, an SAP® Endorsed App, and an Adobe Accelerate Exchange Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Highwire PR

Coveomedia@coveo.com

+1 418-263-1111

About Wealth & Finance International Magazine

Wealth & Finance International is dedicated to providing fund managers and institutional and private investors around the world with the latest industry news across both traditional and alternative investment sectors.

Distributed by AI Global Media each quarter to more than 65,000 high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, fund managers, institutional investors and professional services firms, Wealth & Finance International has rapidly become the go-to resource for those looking to make the right decisions when it comes to securing and growing their wealth.

But Wealth & Finance International is more than just a magazine. Alongside our quarterly publication, we also produce a website that is updated daily with the latest news, features, opinion and comment, again in conjunction with a host of top-level advisors, experts and businesspeople.

About AI Global Media

Since 2010 AI Global Media has been committed to creating engaging B2B content that informs our readers and allows them to market their business to a global audience. We create content for and about firms across a range of industries.

Today, we have 14 unique brands, each of which serves a specific industry or region. Each brand covers the latest news in its sector and publishes a digital magazine and newsletter which is read by a global audience. Our flagship brand, Acquisition International, distributes a monthly digital magazine to a global circulation of 85,000, who are treated to a range of features and news pieces on the latest developments in the global corporate market.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking information”). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, ”could”, “might”, “will”, “achieve”, “occur”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “continue”, “target”, “opportunity”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “outlook”, “forecast”, “projection”, or “prospect”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates, and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary from the forward-looking information contained herein. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to macro-economic uncertainties and the risk factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Information Form available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made.

You should not rely on this forward-looking information, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by this forward-looking information as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other public filings that we make available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com from time to time. The forward-looking information provided in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date hereof, and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.