DLH to Expand Digital Transformation Services at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of digital transformation, systems engineering and integration, and science research and development solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide agile development, data sciences, and health IT services for the National Institutes of Health’s (“NIH”) National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (“NHLBI”). NHLBI is an institute dedicated to providing global leadership for a research, training, and education program to promote the prevention and treatment of heart, lung, blood, and sleep disorders.

This new contract is a Blanket Purchase Agreement (“BPA”) issued against the General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule that includes a period of performance of five years. Including DLH, there are five awardees on the contract, and the government estimates that the aggregate ceiling for this BPA will total $85 million. Specific values will be allocated to contractors as task orders are competed and awarded. Through this award, the Company will modernize and optimize the NHLBI Information Technology and Applications Center’s (“ITAC”) software and application portfolio, helping the institute embrace new technologies and methods while increasing alignment with mission needs. Services to be provided include systems and software development, integration, testing, and operations; big data management and analytics; bioinformatics and data science support; cybersecurity; and strategic advisory services. The work anticipated under this contract is key to NHLBI’s digital transformation and modernization strategy, emphasizing the implementation and adoption of low-code / no-code platforms as well as Zero-Trust Architecture alignment for the enterprise.

"We are proud that NHLBI continues to trust DLH for their complex IT and scientific support services, and are thrilled about this opportunity to expand our support of the Institute’s mission in partnership with ITAC,” said Diane Yarnell, President of DLH’s Health IT Business Unit. “DLH leveraged the capabilities and expertise of multiple operating units in winning this award, demonstrating the value creation our unified enterprise is capable of.”

“This award provides yet another contract vehicle through which DLH will utilize its digital transformation, systems engineering, and cybersecurity expertise in support of a customer’s critical public health mission,” said Zach Parker, DLH President and CEO. “With an intimate understanding of NHLBI’s scientific and information technology needs, and a suite of advanced solutions and technological capabilities, DLH is perfectly positioned to deliver the support that our customer requires to retain its position as a global leader in heart, lung, and blood research, training, and education.”

