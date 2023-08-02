Bioreactor Market Set to Hit USD 2194.43 Million By 2030, Growing at 9% CAGR

New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Bioreactor Market 2030”, the market was worth USD 1108.07 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 2194.43 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9%.

A bioreactor is a fermentation vessel where regulated biological reactions are carried out for the development of enzymes and a variety of organisms, including bacteria, animal cells, and yeast. Maintaining the inhomogeneous state of the cells to produce the desired output, producing various medications like vaccines and antibodies with monoclonal structures, and keeping an eye on the environmental factors to encourage cell development are all made easy by it. Due to these qualities, biopharmaceutical organizations, research and development (R&D) organizations, and contract research organizations (CROs) commonly utilize bioreactors. It is currently offered widely in the form of glass, stainless steel, and single-use materials.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.insightsleader.com/sample-request/bioreactor-market/

Due to the high demand for monoclonal antibiotics in numerous countries all over the world, the bioreactors market is going to have considerable expansion during the forecast period. The market will expand as a result of the increased funding that both public and commercial organizations have recently received for the development of numerous vaccines for various diseases. Single-use bioreactors are in high demand as well and will bring in a lot of revenues over time.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors both utilize bioreactors to the fullest extent. The bioreactors market is going to rise as these two industries expand and develop. The usage of advanced bioreactors and other modern equipment is anticipated to be greatly enhanced by technological advancement. Screens may be used to monitor cultivation factors, and the market will expand as a result of all these cutting-edge features. Such advancements allow for the collection of high-quality data while simultaneously reducing the need for human intervention.

More resources are being allocated to the development of advanced bioreactors, and industry firms are working to manufacture these bioreactors as well. The market will expand as a result of ongoing research and development in the field of bioreactors. Preclinical and clinical trials have increased in number. The past few years have seen an increase in the research and development of cell culture and microbiological applications. During the forecast period, all of these factors will contribute to the market's advancement.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 2194.43 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 9% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Eppendorf SE, Applikon Biotechnology B.V., bbi-biotech GmbH, Abec, Inc., LAMBDA CZ, s.r.o., SOLARIS BIOTECHNOLOGY srl, Univercells Technologies SA, Labor Ildam Laboratory Materials Tic. Ltd. Sti., Cytiva Europe GmbH, Infors AG. By Type Single-use, Reusable By Application Food, Medical, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Other Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Get Sample with TOC @ https://www.insightsleader.com/sample-request/bioreactor-market/

Key Market Highlights:

1. Increasing Biopharmaceutical Industry: As a result of the rising demand for biopharmaceutical products such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and therapeutic proteins, the bioreactor industry has experienced substantial expansion. The creation of these delicate biologics requires the use of bioreactors.

2. Single-Use Bioreactors: Due to their advantages, including decreased risk of contamination, lesser cost of operation, as well as faster processing times, single-use bioreactors have grown in demand in recent years. Both small-scale and large-scale bioprocessing have widely embraced these technologies.

3. Rising R&D Investments: Governments and corporate organizations have been making significant investments in biotechnology-related research and development, which has helped the bioreactor market grow.

4. Growing Use of Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine: The use of specialized bioreactor systems made for growing and cultivating cells has been sparked by the development of the regenerative medicine sector, including the use of stem cell therapies.

5. Bioreactors for Tissue Engineering: The development of bioreactors capable of generating intricate tissue structures has led to advances in the fields of tissue engineering and 3D bioprinting.

6. Process Automation and Control: Bioreactors now have significantly superior controls and automation systems that enable greater process optimization, data collecting, and real-time monitoring, resulting in increased productivity and efficiency.

7. Environmental Bioreactors: Bioreactors have been used in a variety of environmental applications, including the purification of wastewater and the production of bioenergy, helping to find long-term fixes.

8. Integration of AI and Data Analytics: Better process control, prediction, and optimization have been enabled possible in bioreactor systems thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence as well as data analytics, improving the results of bioprocessing as a whole.

Bioreactor Market Growth Drivers:

Modern biopharmaceutical strategies are increasingly using single-use bioreactors. This is mainly because of their extraordinary ability to increase flexibility, lower investment, and minimize operational costs.

The market for bioreactors has grown significantly in recent years, and this expansion is anticipated to continue for some time to come.

Restraints:

High initial capital investment, complexity of bioprocesses, skilled personnel requirements, stringent regulations, contamination concerns, product quality assurance, reliance on single-use consumables leading to increased operational costs and environmental sustainability issues.

Get Sample with TOC @ https://www.insightsleader.com/sample-request/bioreactor-market/

Bioreactor Market Segmentation Details:

By Product Type:

The bioreactor market can be segmented based on product types, with each type serving specific applications and industries. First, stainless steel bioreactors are widely used in large-scale bioprocessing for producing vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other biopharmaceuticals. These systems offer durability and robustness, making them suitable for continuous, long-term operation. Second, single-use bioreactors (SUBs) have gained popularity due to their disposability, eliminating the need for cleaning and sterilization between batches. SUBs are ideal for flexible and small-scale bioprocessing, allowing for quick turnaround times and cost-efficiency. Third, glass bioreactors find their application mainly in research and development labs for small-scale bioprocessing. They enable visual observation of cell culture growth, making them suitable for applications involving delicate cell lines. Fourth, benchtop bioreactors cater to laboratory needs, providing a compact and user-friendly solution for small-scale experiments, process optimization, and feasibility studies.

By Material:

The bioreactor market can also be segmented based on the materials used in their construction, each offering specific advantages for different applications. First, stainless steel bioreactors remain a popular choice for large-scale bioprocessing due to their robustness and resistance to corrosion, making them suitable for long-term use and high-pressure applications. Second, single-use bioreactors (SUBs) are typically made from disposable materials like various plastics, offering advantages such as reduced risk of contamination, faster turnaround times, and ease of disposal. They are widely used in flexible and small-scale bioprocessing. Third, glass bioreactors, made from borosilicate glass, are preferred for research and development purposes, allowing visual observation of cell cultures and offering inertness to chemical reactions. Fourth, hybrid bioreactors combine materials like glass and stainless steel to leverage the benefits of both, such as transparency for observation and robustness for long-term operations. The choice of material in bioreactors depends on factors like scale, application, and budget, with each type catering to specific needs in the bioprocessing industry.

By End Use Industry:

The bioreactor market can be segmented based on the end-use industries that utilize these systems for various applications. First, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is a significant consumer of bioreactors, employing them in the production of vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and other biopharmaceutical products. Second, the food and beverage industry utilizes bioreactors for fermentation processes, including the production of enzymes, flavors, and alcoholic beverages. Third, the environmental sector adopts bioreactors for wastewater treatment and biogas production, contributing to sustainable solutions. Fourth, the research and academic institutions use bioreactors for studying cell cultures, tissue engineering, and other biotechnological research. Fifth, the agricultural sector employs bioreactors in biofertilizer and biopesticide production. Sixth, the bioenergy industry utilizes bioreactors to produce biofuels and bio-based chemicals. Each end-use industry has specific requirements, driving the demand for diverse bioreactor systems tailored to their unique applications and processes.

Get Sample with TOC @ https://www.insightsleader.com/sample-request/bioreactor-market/

List of Major Global Bioreactor Market Players:

A market research report's key players section provides a thorough introduction to the major firms active in the industry. This section offers insightful information about the background, company overviews, and significant achievements of the major players. It draws attention to the leading industry participants who control significant shares of the market and have an impact on market dynamics. The following are major market players operating in the market environment.

Eppendorf SE

Applikon Biotechnology B.V.

bbi-biotech GmbH

Abec, Inc.

LAMBDA CZ, s.r.o.

SOLARIS BIOTECHNOLOGY srl

Univercells Technologies SA

Labor Ildam Laboratory Materials Tic. Ltd. Sti.

Cytiva Europe GmbH

Infors AG

By categorizing the market into segments:

By Product Type

Single-use

Reusable

By Cell Type

Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Other Cells

By Usage

Lab-Scale Production

Pilot-Scale Production

Industrial-Scale Production

By Scale

0.5L-10L

50L-200L

500L-5000L

By Material

Glass

Stainless Steel

Concrete Bioreactors

Others

By End Use Industry

Food

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Other

Our Related Research Reports here:-

Valve Bag Market Size 2023 to 2030

Tetraethoxysilane (TEOS) Market Size 2023 to 2030

Electric Vehicle Battery Adhesives and Sealants Market Size 2023 to 2030

Thin Film Solid State Battery Market Size 2023 to 2030

Concrete Cover Meter Market Size 2023 to 2030

About Insights Leader:

Insights Leader is a data measurement and analytics service provider which gives the most exhaustive and reliable analysis available of global consumers and markets. Our research and competitive landscape allow organizations to record competing evolutions and apply strategies accordingly to set up a rewarding benchmark in the market. We are an intellectual team of experts working together with winning inspirations to create and validate actionable insights that ensure business growth and profitable outcomes.

Contact: