Europe Single-use Bioreactors Market to be Worth $3.34 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Europe Single-use Bioreactors Market by Product [Systems, Media Bags (2D, 3D), Filtration Assemblies], Type [Stirred Tank, Wave Induced], Cell [Mammalian, Bacterial, Yeast], Application [Commercial (Mab, Vaccine), Research], End User - Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the Europe single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach $3.34 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Single-use bioreactors are systems that provide a culturing environment for the growth of cells and tissues. Unlike a conventional bioreactor system, a single-use bioreactor is equipped with a disposable bag. These bioreactors are also available in stirring, rocking, or agitating configurations and have various applications, from academic to commercial-scale laboratories in drug discovery, pharmaceutical, environmental, and life science, for developing vaccines, antibodies, cell culture, and biofuel manufacturing. They enhance flexibility, reduce investments, and limit operational costs.

Expanding Production Capacity by Vendors Drives the Europe Single-use Bioreactors Market

The state of the world economy, drug pricing control, and stricter quality & regulatory standards are forcing pharmaceutical companies to change their approaches. Many vendors are expanding their capacities to meet the growing demand for biopharmaceutical products. For instance,

In September 2022, Eppendorf AG (Germany) expanded its bioprocess site in Jülich, Germany, to increase its bioprocess solutions production capacity by up to 20%.

In September 2022, Merck KGaA (Germany) expanded its manufacturing capacity for the Mobius single-use portfolio by investing USD 137 million (EUR 130 million) in Molsheim, France.

Thus, such an increased production capacity by vendors supported the biopharma industry to meet growing demand, rising the adoption of related products such as single-use bioreactors.

The Europe single-use bioreactors market is segmented by Product {Single-use Bioreactor Systems (Upto 10L, 11L-500L, 501L-1000L, and above 1001L), Media Bags (2D, 3D, and Linear), Filtration Assemblies, and Other Products}, Type (Stirred-Tank, Wave-Induced, and Other Types), Cell Type (Mammalian Cells, Bacterial Cells, Yeast Cells, and Other Cell Types), Application [Commercial Bioproduction (mAb Production, Vaccine Production, Therapeutic Protein Production, and Cell and Gene Therapy) Research Bioproduction], End User {Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies; Contract Research Organizations and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO); and Academic and Research Institutes}, and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their country-level market share.

Among the products, in 2023, the single-use bioreactor systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. As Europe is the second largest biopharmaceutical market globally, the need for biopharma products is high, with more advanced capabilities than traditional ones. Many European pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are turning towards single-use bioreactors compared to traditional stainless steel due to reduced cleaning requirements, a smaller footprint, less capital investment, more flexibility, and a low risk of contamination.

Among the type, in 2023, the stirred-tank bioreactors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Stirred-tank provides high oxygen transfer rates, short mixing times, and easy operation compared to other bioreactor types. Thus, stirred-tank bioreactors are used to quickly meet growing demand with large productivity.

Among the cell types, in 2023, the mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the focus of research & academic institutes on clinical research, which majorly involves mammalian cells. Demand for high throughput operations in cell culture processing and traditional usage of mammalian cells for bioproduction & research owing to their high resemblance with human physiology drive the market for mammalian cells.

Among the applications, in 2023, the commercial bio-production segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising production of biosimilars, an increasing number of genetic & rare diseases, and government support for the production of vaccines & immunization. However, the research bio-production segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing clinical research and, availability of grants & funding for biopharmaceutical research, and rising contract manufacturing research services support the growth.

Among the end users, in 2023, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for biopharmaceuticals & initiative of capacity expansion by biopharma manufacturers. Growing collaboration of pharma companies with CROs & CDMOs and focus on organic & inorganic strategies for R&D and bioproduction supported the largest share of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2023, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe single-use bioreactors market. The large share of this market is attributed to the increasing sales of drugs, support from government and regulatory authorities to promote the use of biopharmaceuticals for various health indications, and various companies expanding their manufacturing capacities as well as their operations.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry in the last three to four years. In the last couple of years, the Europe single-use bioreactors market has witnessed several organic and inorganic developments. The key players profiled in the Europe single-use bioreactors market report are Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Solaris Biotechnology srl (Italy), Cellexus International Ltd. (U.K.) CESCO Bioengineering Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), PBS Biotech, Inc. (U.S.), Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany), and Infors AG (Switzerland).

Scope of the Report:

Europe Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Product

Single-use Bioreactor Systems Upto 10L 11L-500L 501-1000L Above 1001L

Media Bags 2D 3D Linear

Filtration Assemblies

Other Products

Note: Other products include pumps, single-use vessels, tubing & connectors, gas components, rockers, cables, sensors/probes, and films.

Europe Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Type

Stirred-Tank Bioreactors

Wave-induced Bioreactors

Other Types

Note: Other types include hybrid bioreactors, bubble-column, and bioreactors with vertically perforated discs.

Europe Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Cell Type

Mammalian cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Other Cell Types

Note: Other cell types include plant cells and insect cells.

Europe Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Application

Commercial Bioproduction Monoclonal Antibody Production Vaccine Production Therapeutic Protein Production Cell & Gene Therapy

Research Bioproduction

Europe Single-use Bioreactors Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic and Research Institutes

Europe Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Switzerland

Ireland

Denmark

Belgium

Spain

Rest of Europe

