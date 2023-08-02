Automox Earns Two 2023 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards

Austin, TX, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the leader in AI-powered IT automation, is proud to announce it has earned two 2023 TrustRadius Top Rated awards in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Vulnerability Management. These awards are based on unbiased reviews from real customers who have experienced the company’s cloud-based endpoint management platform and best-in-class customer support.

"We are extremely proud that Automox has been recognized with two TrustRadius Top Rated awards," said Tim Lucas, Chief Executive Officer at Automox. "These awards demonstrate our commitment to providing a valuable platform with an exceptional customer experience."

The TrustRadius Top Rated award recognizes vendors that have earned consistently high ratings and reviews from their customers on the TrustRadius site over the past year. The UEM award recognizes companies delivering exceptional experiences across endpoint management, including patching, device configuration, software deployment, and more. The Vulnerability Management award recognizes companies providing organizations with the ability to remediate vulnerabilities across endpoints in their environment.

"At Automox we believe in putting our customers first by delivering innovative solutions for IT automation," said Lucas.

TrustRadius' verified reviews help organizations make smarter decisions about which products and services they should use through unbiased feedback from real users. As part of its mission to facilitate better business technology decisions through shared experiences, TrustRadius also provides actionable insights into market trends along with comprehensive research reports.

"Receiving these two TrustRadius Top Rated awards is a testament to the hard work of our team here at Automox," said Lucas. "We will continue to strive for excellence and deliver products that exceed customer expectations."

Read Automox customer reviews on TrustRadius and explore the leading AI-powered IT automation platform on Automox.com.

