Jasper Therapeutics Strengthens Management Team with Key Appointments

Patricia Carlos Appointed Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality

Annette Marcantonio Appointed Vice President of Clinical Operations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a biotechnology company focused on the development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) as well as novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimes, today announced the appointment of two seasoned pharma industry executives to its regulatory affairs, quality and clinical operations leadership teams. Patricia Carlos joins Jasper as the company's Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality, and Annette Marcantonio was appointed as Vice President of Clinical Operations.

“With multiple clinical studies of briquilimab in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, Low to Intermediate Risk MDS and hematopoietic stem cell transplant either ongoing or planned to start this year, it is the right time to add strength and depth to our regulatory, quality and clinical operations teams,” said Ronald Martell, Chief Executive Officer of Jasper. “Patty and Annette bring decades of experience in guiding drug development programs from investigational new drug application through to successful commercialization, and we are delighted to welcome them to the Jasper organization.”

Patricia Carlos has over 25 years of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record of success in driving global strategy, regulatory affairs, and strategic partnerships. Her expertise spans early development through approval and post-marketing in multiple therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Jasper, she was Chief Regulatory, Quality and Safety Officer at Agenus, an immuno-oncology company. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Quality at Arcus Biosciences, where she built out the Regulatory, Quality and Safety functions and led the global regulatory strategy. Prior to Arcus, Patty held leadership roles at Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Medivation-Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, and Bayer. Patricia received her bachelor's degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Annette Marcantonio has spent more than 30 years in senior clinical operations and development roles, leading large-scale clinical programs in complicated and novel therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Jasper, she served as VP of Clinical Operations at Pacylex Pharmaceuticals. Previously, she served as Vice-President of Clinical Affairs at Neurogastrx, where she successfully progressed the NG101 program in Gastroparesis. Prior to Neurogastrx, she served as Vice-President of Clinical Operations at Aimmune, where she was a key figure in designing the clinical development program and implemented and managed the studies leading to the approval of the first-in-class peanut allergy treatment Palforzia™. At prior companies, she was a key participant in the filings of several US and EU marketing applications and held key leadership positions in programs that directly contributed to successful product approvals and label expansions for multiple drugs and biologics. Annette received her bachelor's degree from Loyola-Marymount University.

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing briquilimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting c-Kit (CD117) as a therapeutic for chronic mast and stem cell diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria and lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and as a conditioning agent for stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease (SCD), Fanconi anemia (FA) and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in over 130 dosed subjects and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in SCID, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), MDS, FA, and SCD. In addition, briquilimab is being advanced as a transformational non-genotoxic conditioning agent for gene therapy. For more information, please visit us at www.jaspertherapeutics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding briquilimab’s potential, including with respect to its potential to address diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes as well as novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimes. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Jasper and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Jasper. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the risk that the potential product candidates that Jasper develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; the risk that clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; the risk that Jasper will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that prior study results may not be replicated; the risk that Jasper’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; patients’ willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; the effects of competition on Jasper’s business; the risk that third parties on which Jasper depends for laboratory, clinical development, manufacturing and other critical services will fail to perform satisfactorily; the risk that Jasper’s business, operations, clinical development plans and timelines, and supply chain could be adversely affected by the effects of health epidemics; the risk that Jasper will be unable to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its investigational products or will infringe the intellectual property protection of others; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Jasper’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks materialize or Jasper’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Jasper may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Jasper specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Jasper’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

