Alternative Wellness Health Completes Festival, Art of LA and Launches Two New Flavors and Targets New Acquisition Partners

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT), Announces our new flavor “Pineapple Coconut” and updated “Orange Mango” have been produced and are now put into the marketplace for sale.

Amethyst Beverage’s specialty health beverages, Orange Mango CBD, Pineapple Coconut CBD are hitting the shelves now with Cucumber Mint CBD in the works. Our Delta 9 HDI Premium Beverages will also get a new flavor and label makeover with the same flavor pallet. Our plan is to launch the new and improved Delta 9 HDI by September 2023.

We just finished up the philanthropy project called “Art of LA at NRG Studios” in North Hollywood, California at the top Music Studio in the LA Valley where such artists like Papa Roach, Linkin Park, Hootie and the Blowfish, No Doubt and many other produced their Grammy winning albums. Artists and Entertainment Execs met and Amethyst Beverage was the title sponsor helping the event raise close to $50,000 dollars. Once again we were met with an overwhelmingly positive response. Amethyst expects to be featured with the Guitar Center Foundation and will begin offering its water with the flagship store in Hollywood and is expected to move on to their other 304 locations in the remaining 2023 season.

We have also had the Amethyst Orange Mango CBD Premium Water tested with a Bio-energetic Screening device which analyzes the product for balance of both ingredients and quality of the product. It then scores products balance and compatibility of the product with each individually. The top score for both the product and the compatibility with the individual is 50 out of 50 and that means that the product is perfectly balanced and suitable for a perfect match for individuals.

“Now that we’ve put our feet in the Festival and special events arena, we fully anticipate the remaining events to be a big hit and sales tool for us. We have many activities and sales mechanisms we will be launching during these specialty events. Our reach from these events will increase our channels and markets for our new brand, logos and flavors forthcoming,” exclaimed Jeff Flasco, Director of the Beverage Division.

Amethyst combines the science of water, CBD Delta 9 HDI, Aloe Vera, Fulvic Acid and 72 Ionic mineral infusion with an innovative twist of flavoring to truly hydrate the body and mind providing a crisp and refreshing taste. Which truly helps heal you from the inside out. Great taste and great health benefits are the results of our efforts in creating our incredible line of beverages.

About Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT)

Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT), fka Anything Technologies Media, is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

