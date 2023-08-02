PetIQ, Inc. Appoints John Pearson to Executive Vice President, Services & Manufactured Products

EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced that John Pearson, who has served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Head of Services since 2022, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Services & Manufactured Products, a newly created role, effective August 2, 2023. In his new role, Pearson will gain responsibility for PetIQ’s manufactured product portfolio, inclusive of the Company’s sales and marketing teams, while maintaining his current responsibilities for the Services segment. Pearson will continue to report directly to Michael Smith, President and Chief Operating Officer.



“Since joining PetIQ, John has been instrumental in enhancing and optimizing our Services segment, leading his team to rethink and reimagine the way PetIQ provides preventive veterinary care while reaching more pet parents and their pets with our affordable and convenient access to pet health and wellness products and services,” said Cord Christensen, PetIQ’s Chairman and CEO. “We are thrilled for John to step into this new role as we continue to build upon our strong foundation for growth and profitability and deliver a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives.”

Since joining PetIQ in 2022, Pearson has deployed innovative solutions designed to enhance the experience of pets and pet parents at the Company’s wellness centers and community clinics across the country while significantly improving the operating efficiencies and profitability of the Services segment. Under his leadership, PetIQ has seen an increase in pet counts, an increase in dollars per pet served, and an increase in average revenue per clinic. Additional enhancements to the Services segment include the introduction of bathing and hygiene services at select wellness center locations, the launch of a new, convenient virtual tool allowing pet parents to book appointments, and the addition of dozens of passionate, dedicated veterinarians focused on best-practice care and recommendations that fit the specific needs of the patient in front of them.

“With an incredible team alongside me, we have been able to deliver on key strategic initiatives of PetIQ’s Services segment, all with a focus on educating pet parents on the importance of preventive veterinary care to keep their pets happy and healthy all year long,” said Pearson. “I’m excited to work with our manufactured products team to optimize, enhance, and expand our product portfolio, bringing even more innovative and affordable solutions to pet parents around the country.”

Pearson, an accomplished retail operations executive, joined PetIQ in May 2022, with a very strong track record in consumer retail working across multiple product categories in key leadership roles having spent much of his career helping to fuel growth at the world’s largest retailer, Walmart Inc. Prior to joining PetIQ, Pearson served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Good2Go Stores, a multi-state convenience store chain from March 2020 to May 2022. Under his leadership at Good2Go Stores, he added 19 locations and grew revenue 85% while delivering on strategic initiatives, including site selection optimization, enhanced SOPs, floor plans and planograms, as well as building the Rewards2Go program. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in Business from the University of Arkansas.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The Company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications as well as health and wellness items, which are further supported by its world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska and health and wellness manufacturing facility in Springville, Utah. The Company’s national service platform operates in over 2,600 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

