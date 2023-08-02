Food Shippers of America Honors nuVizz for Achievement in Cold Chain Delivery

– nuVizz improves asset utilization by 35% for cold chain customers with real-time visibility and route optimization –

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz , a leading delivery and transportation platform in last mile delivery technology, today announced the company’s inclusion in the Food Shippers of America Top 2023 Food Chain Technology list. This award recognizes nuVizz for their excellence in food logistics software, providing real-time tracking of perishable food products, allowing cold chain customers to ensure delivery optimization and compliance with FSMA food guidelines. nuVizz’s real-time visibility and quality assurance controls have improved asset utilization by 30-35% for its food chain customers.

“When it comes to the delivery of perishable food, there’s another added layer of complexity in the process where food shippers need to see the temperature of their vans, check on safety controls, and know exactly where their product is in the chain of custody at all times,” said Gururaj Rao, CEO at nuVizz. “By integrating all cold chain stakeholders in one place, not only are food shippers gaining that visibility, but they’re also able to scale their business more quickly because the platform grows with them as they grow.”

With the flexibility of nuVizz’s food logistics software, food shippers can connect multiple fleet and delivery partners and a variety of end customers – including wholesale, retail, and restaurants – all within the nuVizz ecosystem. GS1 barcode scanning at both pickup and delivery provides real-time tracking of perishable items, ensuring accurate chain of custody throughout the delivery process and allowing quick responses to any potential food recalls.

nuVizz also creates customized workflows to optimize the loading and unloading of vehicles by temperature zones, capturing temperature and safety metrics of food items at both pickup and delivery.

“Inclusion in the FSA 2023 Top Food Chain Technology list bears testament to the years we’ve spent building a true network-based delivery orchestration platform,” added Rao. “With real-time visibility, our customers can overcome any inefficiencies and uncertainty up and down the chain. This proves especially valuable for those working in the cold chain where temperature control and ETA accuracy are non-negotiable.”

This year’s 2023 Top Food Chain Technology list recognizes standout companies in food transportation, logistics, distribution, and supply chain management. FSA selected pure technology providers that offer innovative cold chain solutions outside of traditional third-party logistics offerings.

“Technology has become the backbone of the food supply chain,” said Brian Everett, Publisher/Advisor, Food Shippers of America. “Technology platforms, applications and innovators have emerged in the food and beverage market to help bring more efficiency, productivity, and transparency to the food chain. This recognition program highlights technology leaders that are readily available to food shippers in helping them to accomplish their supply chain business goals.”

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From the first mile to the last mile-and everything in between – we’re trailblazers in supply chain optimization and digitization. Infinitely flexible, the nuVizz SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings, and a better customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle.

Our single-minded mission: simple, sustainable transportation solutions for every business on the planet. Go further, grow faster. For more information, visit https://nuvizz.com/industries/food-logistics-software/ .

