Hill International To Support Construction of Two New Data Center Projects in Greece

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by global data center provider Digital Realty to support the construction of two new data centers in Greece: one in Heraklion, Crete, and one in Athens, where the company's Greek data center campus is located. Digital Realty currently operates on 6 continents in 27 countries, supporting more than 50 major metropolitan areas.



The Heraklion data center, named HER1, will mark the island's inaugural carrier-neutral facility and is expected to support growth of up to 6.5 megawatts (MW) of installed IT load. HER1 is planned to begin its operations by 2025. Digital Realty envisions the data center as a central point for connecting intercontinental and regional subsea cables that make landfall on several locations on the island, encompassing Chania, Tympaki, and Sitia. The Athens data center, named ATH5, will support up to 15MW load of installed IT and will encompass a development of a 11,000 SM site. ATH5 will be delivered in multiple phases, with its initial phase slated for finalization by 2025. These projects will facilitate Digital Realty’s expansion in Greece and enhance its role as a connectivity hub throughout the Mediterranean.

Hill will provide Project Management Consulting Services throughout the pre-construction and construction phases of the new data centers, including construction management, project controls, and related project management services.

Hill Senior Vice President, Europe, Manolis Sigalas, said of the award: “Digital Realty is a truly global client, and we are delighted to be selected as their PM partner for the delivery of their new projects in Greece. Technology and data centers are one of our main sectors of focus across Europe, and we will leverage our proven best practices and lessons learned from similar projects in other European countries and around the world to realize these new facilities successfully.”

Alexandros Bechrakis, Managing Director at Digital Realty Hellas, said: “The construction of a data center is a difficult and demanding task. The timely and effective completion of these complicated projects depends critically on collaboration with the appropriate partners. Hill International has a proven track record in data center construction project management, and their contribution is of critical importance in order to successfully deliver our projects for the construction of our ATHENS 5 and HERAKLION 1 data centers. We look forward to working together.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali added: “The need for increased data storage, driven by the adoption of cloud services and digital transformation initiatives, necessitates bold expansion by industry leaders such as Digital Realty. Hill has the capacity and capability to help Digital Realty and other providers with the expertise to make sure they can bring their new facilities online as planned and on time, anywhere in the world.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,200 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, dispute resolution, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com.

