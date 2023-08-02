Flawless Strengthens its Innovation with Top-Tier Science and Research Team Additions to Build Next Generation Filmmaking Tools

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flawless , the award-winning industry leader specializing in groundbreaking generative AI technology for film, television, and commercials, today announced the significant expansion of its science and research team with the recent addition of Gaurav Bharaj as Chief Science Officer for Flawless’ team of state-of-the-art researchers to deliver cutting-edge, research-driven product solutions, with a particular focus on building next-generation filmmaking tools.



In a joint statement, Flawless Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Scott Mann and Nick Lynes, expressed, "Gaurav along with the entire Flawless research and science team, constitute an extraordinary ensemble of brilliance and innovation. His leadership, alongside other visionaries like Christian Theobalt, a pioneer within the AI field, Hyeongwoo Kim, Chief AI Scientist, and Pablo Garrido, Chief Researcher, drives the Flawless research and science team on a journey of relentless exploration, transforming academic ideas into real-world solutions with a profound global impact. As they unite their expertise and creativity, we are poised to witness groundbreaking advancements that will shape the future of filmmaking and redefine what's possible with generative AI."

Prior to joining Flawless, Bharaj was VP of Research at the AI Foundation, where he led generative science research to create virtual humans and worked as a senior researcher at Technicolor - Research and Innovation, and Max-Planck Institute of Informatics, Germany. He received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Harvard University, and MA from the University of Pennsylvania.

Flawless fosters a collaborative and diverse research environment by actively partnering with renowned universities worldwide, including the Max Planck Institute (MPI), Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), University of British Columbia (UBC), Brown University, Imperial College London (ICL), Stanford University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). These partnerships allow Flawless to harness the brilliance of these esteemed academic institutions and tap into their vast intellectual resources.

The Flawless science and research teams now boast research publications at first-tier Vision and AI conferences, including CVPR, ICCV, ECCV, SIGGRAPH, and NeurIPS, with over 40,000 combined citations for science leaders and advisors, as well as several patents.

This expansion marks a pivotal moment in Flawless’ journey, as it seeks to revolutionize the generative AI industry and make a profound impact on how businesses and individuals interact with artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies.

"Powered by the brilliance of our science and research teams, Flawless is set to establish new benchmarks in the field of generative AI, propelling the entertainment industry into an unprecedented era of innovation. Their visionary guidance serves as the driving force behind Flawless' unwavering commitment to shaping the future of filmmaking and pushing the boundaries of what's achievable with generative AI," Mann and Lynes continued.

About Flawless

Flawless is a leading technology company pioneering the generative AI revolution in film and entertainment, empowering storytellers with groundbreaking post-production tools to achieve their artistic vision for a fraction of the cost. Flawless’ platform, named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions, offers tools that can visually replace filmed dialogue, generate perfectly lip-synced dubs, and transfer an actor’s best performance from one angle to another — all while protecting the rights and interests of filmmakers in front of and behind the camera. For more information on Flawless and demonstrations of its technologies, visit flawlessai.com.