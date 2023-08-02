Access Comprehensive Data on Over 8,300+ Major Shopping Centers and Malls in the US & Canada

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States and Canada Major Malls and Shopping Centers Database - Online Annual Subscription" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive database provides high-quality major mall and shopping center data, empowering businesses to make informed decisions and plan their next moves strategically.

Key Features:

Unlimited Search: Access the most comprehensive data on over 8,300+ major shopping centers and mall listings. Run searches based on geography, ownership, market area, leasing, physical features, tenants, and more.

Access the most comprehensive data on over 8,300+ major shopping centers and mall listings. Run searches based on geography, ownership, market area, leasing, physical features, tenants, and more. View Center Details: Gain insights into individual details on more than 8,500 major malls and shopping centers across the US and Canada. Access contacts, tenant lists, design details, site/leasing plans, general demographics, and more.

Gain insights into individual details on more than 8,500 major malls and shopping centers across the US and Canada. Access contacts, tenant lists, design details, site/leasing plans, general demographics, and more. Create Groups: Generate custom groups of data based on specific needs for analyzing and monitoring queries or individual selections. Use custom groups to gain deeper insight into various markets and geographic areas.

Generate custom groups of data based on specific needs for analyzing and monitoring queries or individual selections. Use custom groups to gain deeper insight into various markets and geographic areas. Complete Tenant List: Quickly access a comprehensive list of over 316,441 tenants, categorized into 16 categories, with square footage details for Anchor Stores.

Quickly access a comprehensive list of over 316,441 tenants, categorized into 16 categories, with square footage details for Anchor Stores. Email / Web Links: View active email addresses and contact information for key personnel like general managers, asset managers, leasing agents, and more. Find convenient links for website addresses for quick research.

View active email addresses and contact information for key personnel like general managers, asset managers, leasing agents, and more. Find convenient links for website addresses for quick research. Site / Leasing Plans: Access site or leasing plans for thousands of major malls and shopping centers, including details on vacant space, out parcels, temporary tenants, kiosk availability, and more.

Access site or leasing plans for thousands of major malls and shopping centers, including details on vacant space, out parcels, temporary tenants, kiosk availability, and more. Integrated Map Tool: Use Microsoft Bing Maps to view shopping center and major mall locations on live maps with satellite imagery in the US and Canada.

Use Microsoft Bing Maps to view shopping center and major mall locations on live maps with satellite imagery in the US and Canada. Center Detail Report: Print basic detail reports for any major mall or shopping center in the database, including details, contacts, tenants, and general information.

Print basic detail reports for any major mall or shopping center in the database, including details, contacts, tenants, and general information. On-Demand Custom Reports: Access custom reports on demand, choosing the data needed for printing as required.

Access custom reports on demand, choosing the data needed for printing as required. Export: Export Center Details, complete contact information, location information, personal notes, and Anchor Stores.

Export Center Details, complete contact information, location information, personal notes, and Anchor Stores. Trend Demographics: Explore comprehensive datasets on trend demographics for any given major mall or shopping center within 5, 10, and 20-mile radius rings.

Comprehensive Data and Contacts:

The database offers access to 7,900 detailed major shopping center and mall listings in the US and Canada, with over 293,000 individual tenant locations. Additionally, it provides 17,400 contacts with names, addresses, phone numbers, emails, and titles like Owner/Developer, Leasing Agent, Marketing Director, Mall Manager, Specialty Leasing Rep, and Management Co. Furthermore, the database includes 3,790 site/leasing plans and information on 350+ future/proposed projects.

Empowering Informed Business Decisions:

The Major Malls and Shopping Centers Database is designed to provide the highest quality and sheer volume of data, enabling businesses to make informed decisions. From site selection and leasing to market analysis and trend demographics, this database equips businesses with the necessary tools to plan their next move strategically.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6pl85y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

