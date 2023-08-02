20 Facilities Ranked as the 2023 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S.

ATLANTA, GA., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National staffing firm Soliant today named the 2023 Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S. The annual contest aims to recognize hospitals across the country for their facility design, comforting staff and patient experience through a nomination and voting process. The top hospital, Providence Hospital, will receive a $5,000 donation to its foundation.

With more than 500,000 votes cast for over 50 hospitals nominated, the top 20 winners are:

Providence Hospital – Mobile, AL Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center – Downey, CA Guthrie Troy Community Hospital – Troy, PA White Plains Hospital – White Plains, NY Reading Hospital – West Reading, PA Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital – Youngstown, OH Marian Regional Medical Center – Santa Maria, CA Carson Tahoe Health – Carson City, NV Boone Memorial Hospital – Madison, WV UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA Norton Sound Regional Hospital – Nome, AK Brook Lane – Hagerstown, MD Flagler Hospital – St. Augustine, FL Hampton Regional Medical Center – Varnville, SC MaineGeneral Medical Center – Augusta, ME South Central Regional Medical Center – Laurel, MS Hills and Dales General Hospital – Cass City, MI La Rabida Childrens Hospital – Chicago, IL Upson Regional Medical Center – Thomaston, GA AVALA – Covington, LA

“My congratulations to the hospitals that made it to this year's list of the Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals,” said David Alexander, CEO of Soliant. “These facilities recognize that the beauty of a hospital is deeper than just appearance – that it also includes well-designed, functional infrastructure and a nurturing staff that is devoted to cultivating a safe and comfortable space for patients to properly heal. For these reasons, they very much deserve this distinction.”

Soliant has conducted the annual contest since 2009 to discover hospitals in the United States that prove beauty is more than skin deep. Whether it’s soothing art and design, a healing garden to make a hospital feel more like home, or support of the top-notch staff who knows that love and laughter may be the best medicine, Soliant seeks out nominations and votes from community members and staff for those hospitals they feel best represent what they find beautiful.

To learn more about Soliant’s Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S. contest, please visit soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest.

About Soliant

Soliant is a leader in health care and education staffing with offices in Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Texas. The company identifies and recruits highly skilled health care professionals across a wide range of specialties and connects them with health care providers in the education, nursing, pharmacy, and life sciences segments, primarily on a temporary basis. For more information, visit soliant.com.