Global Thermal Printhead Market: Barcode Segment to Garner the Highest Volume, Fueled by Demand for QR Codes

The report presents comprehensive insights into the global thermal printhead market, forecasting a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2025.

Market Growth Drivers:

The global thermal printheads market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, attributed to factors such as increasing hospital visits, the rise in the number of hospitals, and the growing trends in digital or cashless payments. These factors are likely to drive the growth of the global thermal printheads market.

Segmentation and Market Outlook:

The global thermal printheads market is segmented by application, including mobile, receipt, barcode, photo, card printers, and others. The barcode segment is anticipated to garner the highest volume of over 50 million units by the end of 2025. The segment's growth is fueled by the increasing demand for QR codes for making digital payments, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global thermal printheads market is analyzed by the markets of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific collected the highest volume of near to 13,000 million units in 2021 and is estimated to generate a volume of close to 26,000 million units by the end of 2031. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 7% over the forecast period, driven by factors such as increased investment in the construction industry to meet the needs of the growing population.

Key Players:

The report includes detailed company profiling of prominent industry leaders in the global thermal printheads market, such as KYOCERA Corporation, Rohm Co. Ltd., ITOCHU Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and SHEC.

