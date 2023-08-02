Aftermarket Car Telematics Market 2023: Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Roadside Assistance, Vehicle Diagnostics and Convenience Applications Drive Growth

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aftermarket Car Telematics - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report estimates that total shipments of aftermarket car telematics systems reached 28.0 million units worldwide in 2022, with a projected growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% to reach 47.3 million units in 2027. The addressable market for aftermarket car telematics solutions is significant, with an estimated 1.31 billion passenger cars and light trucks registered worldwide by the end of 2021.
Applications Covered:
The report covers various aftermarket car telematics applications, including stolen vehicle tracking, roadside assistance, vehicle diagnostics, Wi-Fi hotspot, and convenience applications targeting consumers. Stolen vehicle recovery and security-related telematics applications are mature, while other direct-to-consumer telematics solutions are emerging.
Key Players:
The market is characterized by a diverse range of players in a complex value chain. Leading aftermarket car telematics solution providers include Octo Telematics, Spireon, StarLine, Procon Analytics, Targa Telematics, Vodafone Automotive, Ituran, SareKon, PassTime GPS, SVR Tracking, Mojio, CalAmp (LoJack), and Viasat Group. The most common go-to-market strategy is to partner with insurance companies, dealers, OEMs, MNOs, and vehicle finance companies.
Market Forecasts and Trends:
The report provides market forecasts by region, lasting until 2027, and insights from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies. It also offers an in-depth analysis of market trends, key developments, and business models available for players entering the car telematics space.
Key Topics Covered:
The report covers a wide range of topics, including an overview of the global passenger car market, aftermarket telematics infrastructure, aftermarket car telematics applications, market drivers and barriers, value chain analysis, and market trends and conclusions.
Highlights from the report:
- Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.
- Comprehensive overview of the aftermarket car telematics value chain and key applications.
- In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.
- New profiles of 104 aftermarket car telematics solution providers.
- Summary of the involvement of vehicle OEMs and mobile operators.
- New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.
- Market forecasts by region lasting until 2027
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value in 2022
|28 Million Units
|Forecasted Market Value by 2027
|47.3 Million Units
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
A selection of companies mentioned includes:
- AFAQY
- ACM Track
- Active Telematics
- AccuTracking
- AutoAid
- Autoconnex
- AutoSense
- Autobrain
- Autolocator
- Autotrac
- Beijing Yesway Information Technology
- Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)
- BrickHouse Security
- Car Security (LoJack Argentina)
- Carsystem
- Cartrack (Karooooo)
- Certified Tracking Solutions
- CEABS
- Comodif
- Coyote (Traqueur)
- Ctrack
- Cox Automotive and Cox2M
- Danlaw
- Digicell
- Digital Matter
- ERM Advanced Telematics
- FairConnect
- Grupo Next
- Guidepoint Systems
- Gosafe
- Gosuncn WeLink
- Howden Driving Data (Ingenie Business)
- IMETRIK Global
- Ikon Technologies
- Jooycar
- Jimi (Concox)
- Katsana
- Kingwo
- LandAirSea
- Linxup (MOTOsafety)
- MasTrack
- Maxtrack
- Meitrack
- Meta System
- Minda iConnect (Carot India)
- Mix Telematics
- Munic
- Neoway
- Net4Things
- Netstar
- Omnilink (Graber)
- Optimus Tracker
- Pateo
- PassTime GPS
- Positioning Universal
- Positron (Stoneridge)
- Procon Analytics
- Protectus Technologies (CarLock)
- Positron (Stoneridge)
- Questar Auto Technologies
- Quartix
- Queclink Wireless Solutions
- Radius Telematics
- Ryd
- SareKon
- SenSight Technologies (AutoWiz)
- Sherlog Technology
- Sinocastel
- Skypatrol
- Spireon
- StarLine
- SVR Tracking
- Tail Light (Bouncie)
- Teltonika
- The Plan B company (Conneqtech)
- ThinkRace
- TPL Trakker
- Tracker Connect
- Trakm8
- Voyomotive
- Zubie
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9njj4
