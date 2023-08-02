Aftermarket Car Telematics Market 2023: Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Roadside Assistance, Vehicle Diagnostics and Convenience Applications Drive Growth

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aftermarket Car Telematics - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates that total shipments of aftermarket car telematics systems reached 28.0 million units worldwide in 2022, with a projected growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% to reach 47.3 million units in 2027. The addressable market for aftermarket car telematics solutions is significant, with an estimated 1.31 billion passenger cars and light trucks registered worldwide by the end of 2021.

Applications Covered:

The report covers various aftermarket car telematics applications, including stolen vehicle tracking, roadside assistance, vehicle diagnostics, Wi-Fi hotspot, and convenience applications targeting consumers. Stolen vehicle recovery and security-related telematics applications are mature, while other direct-to-consumer telematics solutions are emerging.

Key Players:

The market is characterized by a diverse range of players in a complex value chain. Leading aftermarket car telematics solution providers include Octo Telematics, Spireon, StarLine, Procon Analytics, Targa Telematics, Vodafone Automotive, Ituran, SareKon, PassTime GPS, SVR Tracking, Mojio, CalAmp (LoJack), and Viasat Group. The most common go-to-market strategy is to partner with insurance companies, dealers, OEMs, MNOs, and vehicle finance companies.

Market Forecasts and Trends:

The report provides market forecasts by region, lasting until 2027, and insights from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies. It also offers an in-depth analysis of market trends, key developments, and business models available for players entering the car telematics space.

Key Topics Covered:

The report covers a wide range of topics, including an overview of the global passenger car market, aftermarket telematics infrastructure, aftermarket car telematics applications, market drivers and barriers, value chain analysis, and market trends and conclusions.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the aftermarket car telematics value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

New profiles of 104 aftermarket car telematics solution providers.

Summary of the involvement of vehicle OEMs and mobile operators.

New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2027

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value in 2022 28 Million Units Forecasted Market Value by 2027 47.3 Million Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned includes:

AFAQY

ACM Track

Active Telematics

AccuTracking

AutoAid

Autoconnex

AutoSense

Autobrain

Autolocator

Autotrac

Beijing Yesway Information Technology

Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)

BrickHouse Security

Car Security (LoJack Argentina)

Carsystem

Cartrack (Karooooo)

Certified Tracking Solutions

CEABS

Comodif

Coyote (Traqueur)

Ctrack

Cox Automotive and Cox2M

Danlaw

Digicell

Digital Matter

ERM Advanced Telematics

FairConnect

Grupo Next

Guidepoint Systems

Gosafe

Gosuncn WeLink

Howden Driving Data (Ingenie Business)

IMETRIK Global

Ikon Technologies

Jooycar

Jimi (Concox)

Katsana

Kingwo

LandAirSea

Linxup (MOTOsafety)

MasTrack

Maxtrack

Meitrack

Meta System

Minda iConnect (Carot India)

Mix Telematics

Munic

Neoway

Net4Things

Netstar

Omnilink (Graber)

Optimus Tracker

Pateo

PassTime GPS

Positioning Universal

Positron (Stoneridge)

Procon Analytics

Protectus Technologies (CarLock)

Positron (Stoneridge)

Questar Auto Technologies

Quartix

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Radius Telematics

Ryd

SareKon

SenSight Technologies (AutoWiz)

Sherlog Technology

Sinocastel

Skypatrol

Spireon

StarLine

SVR Tracking

Tail Light (Bouncie)

Teltonika

The Plan B company (Conneqtech)

ThinkRace

TPL Trakker

Tracker Connect

Trakm8

Voyomotive

Zubie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9njj4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment