Lincoln Tech’s Marietta, GA Campus Named a School of Distinction

Parsippany, NJ, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, announces that its Marietta, GA campus has been selected as a School of Distinction by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). Each year ACCSC recognizes a handful of schools across the country that meet its highest standards for delivering quality career-focused education and training to students.

Lincoln Tech’s Marietta campus has a long history of providing career training to students entering the Electrical/Electronics, HVAC, and Medical Assisting industries. Last year, 4 out of 5 graduates from the campus were hired for positions in their fields*.

“We are excited and honored to be selected by ACCSC for this recognition,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “This accolade is further confirmation of our commitment to student success and to helping employers bridge the Skills Gap that’s challenging them as they attempt to build stronger, competitive workforces. We thank ACCSC for recognizing our efforts, and we look forward to continuing to meet and exceed their standards and the expectations of our students and employer partners.”

“Our team here at the Marietta campus works tirelessly to ensure career success for our graduates and an ongoing supply of skilled, trained hands-on workers for the state’s workforce,” says Chris Biddle, President of the Marietta campus. “Lincoln campuses nationwide are renowned for operating with integrity and transparency, and it’s an honor to have our campus recognized by one of the top accrediting bodies in our industry.”

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics projects tens of thousands of jobs in Georgia to become available in fields for which Lincoln Tech’s Marietta campus provides career training**. The campus collaborates with top employers such as Johnson Controls International, Marriott International and many others.

* As Reported to the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges on the 2022 Annual Report.

** Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2021-2031 and are current as of July 31, 2023.

