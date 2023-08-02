Phunware Partners With MKT Consulting to Digitally Transform Resident Experience at New Luxury High-Rise in Houston

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, today announced it has licensed its Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) Solution to Parkside Residences at Discovery Green, a 43-story residential tower in downtown Houston, Texas, in partnership with MKT Consulting.



The mobile application portfolio will empower residents of Parkside Residences at Discovery Green to easily manage every activity they do around the property from a single interface. In addition to booking amenities, other features of the app include requesting work orders and valet services, tracking deliveries, viewing property maps and receiving alerts, notifications and messages. The app will also include SALTO’s smart lock integration that will allow residents to manage door access without physical keys and to add visitor information and inform property management that residents are expecting a guest.

“Parkside Residences at Discovery Green is truly a luxury high-rise of the future and we are honored to be a part of the team that is making life easier for its residents,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “Our mobile software acts as a friendly digital assistant and mobile concierge to help deliver on the promise of offering residents an elevated lifestyle.”

The 309-unit building offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes and is adjacent to Discovery Green, a 12-acre urban park. Residents have access to a desirable amenity collection, with a range of luxury and work-from-home features that can all be booked and managed through the Phunware platform.

App-Accessible Amenities include, but are not limited to:

Lounge and clubroom, complete with a catering kitchen and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Two guest suites to accommodate short-term residents’ guest stays.

Expansive work-from-home suite offering conference rooms and co-working and solo-working pods.

Multiple outdoor seating areas with grills and views overlooking nearby Discovery Green and the Houston CBD skyline.

The 43rd floor features 270-degree views and an impressive rooftop pool with indoor and outdoor lounges and a cantilevered observation deck.



“We are excited to deploy another Multi-Dwelling Unit Solution by Phunware, especially at this property where residents have the highest of standards and expectations when it comes to lifestyle amenities and day-to-day living experiences,” said Manny Thapar, Owner of MKT Consulting. “From experience, we know that Phunware’s tech-enabled ‘MDU’ experience will exceed resident expectations. It can streamline operations, automate communication between residents and staff and easily integrate any of the point solutions a property offers, including smart locks, lighting and more.”

Phunware’s Multi-Dwelling Unit Solution for Parkside Residences at Discovery Green is available on Apple iOS and Google Android.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware digitally transforms the luxury residential living experience by enabling a Multi-Dwelling Unit Solution on mobile.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.



Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Email: PRESS@phunware.com

Phone: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

Email: PHUN@gateway-grp.com

Phone: (949) 574-3860