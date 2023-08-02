Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, to Exhibit at the Texas Education Service Center Region One School Safety Conference August 3-4 in Edinburg, TX

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Glass Solutions, a division of C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today it will be exhibiting at the Texas Education Service Center (“ESC”) Region One Second Annual School Safety Conference on August 3-4, 2023, at the ESC One Conference Center in Edinburg, TX. The conference is being held in partnership with the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency from the Department of Homeland Security.



Patriot Glass Solutions is exhibiting with its distribution partner, Curtis Stout Inc., to educate this audience of school superintendents, law enforcement, heads of security, safety officers, risk management personnel, and more, on the Company’s forced entry-resistant and ballistic-resistant film solutions for improved school safety. Curtis Stout offers sales and support for Patriot Glass Solutions, with a focus on schools and government facilities, in the states of Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

“The Texas Education Agency’s final Rule, which was adopted in late May of this year, requires all Texas public schools to implement certain measures to secure access points, namely glass doors and windows,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “One of the TEA’s recommended products to secure these glass doors and windows is with forced entry-resistant film. We have provided our safety films to more than 130 schools in Texas, and we are excited to present our products to the decision makers for Texas schools in this area,” concluded Wanke.

Among other school security initiatives passed during Texas’ most recent legislative session, the TEA’s Rule mandates that, “Unless inside an exterior secured area, doors constructed of glass or containing glass shall be constructed or modified such that the glass cannot be easily broken and allow an intruder to open or otherwise enter through the door (for example, using forced entry-resistant film).”

The Rule also mandates that, “Except when inside an exterior secured area, all ground-level windows near exterior doors that are of a size and position that permits entry from the exterior if broken shall be constructed or modified such that the glass cannot be easily broken and allow an intruder to enter through the window frame (for example, using forced entry-resistant film).”

Patriot Glass Solutions offers forced-entry resistant security film and ballistic-resistant film systems. C-Bond Secure, the Company’s proprietary glass strengthener, is applied directly to the window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator. Patriot Glass Solutions also offers C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, which includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we can help can help Texas schools comply with the Texas Education Agency’s new mandate to have all access points secured; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the likelihood that schools will comply with TEA’s rule will by the end of August 2023; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2023, November 14, 2022, and August 15, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.