Wired Interface Market on the Rise: Future Market Insights Forecasts Sales to Surpass US$ 112.0 Billion by 2033

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wired interface market sales are estimated to reach US$ 28.2 billion by 2023. It is set to soar by 14.8% CAGR over the projection period 2023 to 2033. Revenue is likely to be worth US$ 112.0 billion by 2033-end.



At the end of the historical period 2018 to 2022, the market stood at US$ 23.9 billion. The market is projected to generate a monetary potential of US$ 83.8 billion by 2033-end.

Increasing Demand for High-Speed Data Transmission

With the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission, the wired interface industry has witnessed a trend toward fast and more reliable connections.

Evolving Technologies for High Data Rates

Technologies such as Ethernet, USB, HDMI, and DisplayPort have been continuously evolving to support high data rates. Users prefer it to transfer large files, stream high-definition content, and support bandwidth-intensive applications.

As data-intensive applications and multimedia content continue to propel, there has been a need for high bandwidths in wired extensions. These will in turn likely lead to increased demand for wired interfaces throughout the projection period.

Adoption of Advanced Solutions for Increased Performance

Skyrocketing demands for novel technology have led to the adoption of solutions like USB 3.1/3.2 and Thunderbolt. These technologies offer users significantly increased data transfer rates and enhanced performance compared to their predecessors.

Extended Reach over Diverse Mediums

In certain scenarios, users require a wired interface to cover long distances. This has driven the development of solutions that enable extended reach over diverse mediums.

Long-distance solutions include Ethernet cables with increased length specifications, and fiber optic cables for high-speed and long-distance data transmission. HDMI/DisplayPort signal boosters/repeaters are used to overcome distance limitations in video/audio connectivity.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) for Simplified Power Management

Power over Ethernet (PoE) has gained popularity in the wired interface industry, allowing devices to be powered through Ethernet cables. This feature is particularly useful for applications such as IP cameras, wireless access points, and VoIP phones, reducing the need for separate power cables and simplifying user operability.

Cable Management and Aesthetics in Modern Setups

With the growth of smart homes and modern office setups, cable management and aesthetics have become important considerations. Consumers and businesses are increasingly looking for wired extension solutions that offer sleek designs, tangle-free cables, and easy installation methods, allowing for clean and organized setups.

Data Security in Wired Extensions

Data security is a crucial concern in the wired extension market. Manufacturers and consumers alike are placing increased emphasis on implementing secure protocols and encryption methods to protect sensitive data during transmission. This includes measures such as improved authentication mechanisms and encryption standards in technologies such as USB and Ethernet.

Key Takeaways from the Wired Interface Market:

The Global Wired Interface Market is projected to reach US$ 112.0 billion by 2033 .

is projected to reach . Global Demand for Wired Interfaces is likely to soar at 8% CAGR over the forecast period.

is likely to soar at 8% CAGR over the forecast period. Based on type, the USB segment is anticipated to expand at 7% CAGR over the forecast period.

By device, the smartphone division is set to soar at 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The United States Wired Interface Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 35.1 billion by 2033.



Competitive Landscape and Top Key Players Market Share Analysis:

Key manufacturers offer a diverse range of wired interface products catering to various industry verticals and consumer segments. They develop wired interfaces tailored for specific applications, such as automotive, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and data centers.

By providing comprehensive product portfolios, manufacturers can address different market needs and capture a larger market share.

Key manufacturers in the wired interface industry often form strategic partnerships or acquire companies to expand their product offerings, enter new markets, or access complementary technologies.

Collaborations with other industry players, such as device manufacturers, chipmakers, and system integrators are also becoming crucial. It can lead to joint development efforts, improved supply chain efficiency, and increased market reach.

Recent developments,

In March 2019, the industrial-grade Edge Processor MICA also has a supplementary Ethernet interface. It is capable of exchanging and processing data between two Ethernet protocols, as well as wired-to-wireless gateway applications.

In November 2019, Plugable released a Thunderbolt 3-compatible NVMe SSD with a PCIe connection. The external drive has an aluminum design, speeds of up to 2400 MB/s, with a built-in Thunderbolt 3 connector. The Thunderbolt 3 connectors are connected with a 7-inch/18-cm Thunderbolt 3 cable.

Top 5 Key Players in Wired Interface Market and Their Marketing Strategy

Texas Instruments Inc

Silicon Laboratories Inc

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Panasonic Corporation



Get More Valuable Insights into the Wired Interface Market

"Future Market Insights, a certified member of ESCOMAR 22 Corporate, offers an impartial analysis of the Global Wired Interface Market. Our report provides a comprehensive overview, encompassing historical demand data from 2018 to 2022, alongside forecast statistics spanning from 2023 to 2033.

This in-depth study delivers compelling insights into the wired interface market, focusing on different types such as USB, and devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktop PCs, virtual reality, gaming consoles, and others. The analysis covers various regions, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of market trends and dynamics.

Segmentation Analysis of the Wired Interface Market

By Type:

USB

Thunderbolt

HDMI

Display Port

Others



By Device:

Smartphones

Tablet

Laptop and Desktop PC

Virtual Reality

Gaming Console

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



