Luxury Watch Market Set to Soar Past USD 62.12 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Luxury Watch market size is expected to reach USD 62.12 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing aesthetic consciousness, increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight population, advancements in technology and treatment options, rising disposable incomes, expanding beauty and wellness industry, growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, the influence of social media and celebrity culture, improving safety and efficacy of Luxury Watch, rising focus on personal appearance and self-confidence, increasing awareness about the benefits of body contouring procedures is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Luxury Watch market, growing demand for non-surgical body contouring treatments, rise in combination therapies for enhanced results, increasing popularity of non-invasive fat reduction techniques, development of portable and home-use Luxury Watch, advancements in radiofrequency and ultrasound technologies, the emergence of cryolipolysis as a popular treatment modality, expanding market for Luxury Watch in emerging economies, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in body contouring technology, focus on personalized treatment plans and customization options, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Luxury Watch Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 59

Figures -77

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/luxury-watch-market

A luxury watch is a timepiece that is made with high-quality materials, has a complex movement, and is often (at least partially) hand-made. Luxury watches are often status symbols, and they can be quite expensive. However, they are also prized for their craftsmanship, precision, and beauty.

Prominent Players in Luxury Watch Market

Audemars Piguet

Breguet

Cartier

Chopard

Girard-Perregaux

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Patek Philippe

Rolex

IWC Schaffhausen

Omega

TAG Heuer

Vacheron Constantin

Lange & Sohne

Blancpain

Bvlgari

Hermès

Montblanc

Panerai

Zenith

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



41.41 Billion 2030 Value Projection



62.12 Billion CAGR 5.2% Segments Covered















Product Outlook Electrical and Mechanical







Distribution Channels Online and Offline











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/luxury-watch-market

Quartz movement Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Quartz movement dominated the global online market as they have exceptional accuracy, as they rely on a battery-operated quartz crystal to regulate the timekeeping. Compared to mechanical watches, quartz movements require less frequent adjustments and are more reliable for precise timekeeping.

Individual Consumer are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, individual consumers are the leading segment as these watches are often seen as a reflection of personal style, taste, and social status. Many consumers purchase luxury watches as a statement piece and a symbol of success and achievement.

Europe is the leading Market Due to the Traditional Stronghold

Region-wise, Europe is one of the largest growing markets with a huge traditional stronghold . Switzerland is known for its long-standing heritage in horology, and many renowned luxury watch brands originate from this region. The Swiss-made label is synonymous with high quality and precision, attracting consumers worldwide. Additionally, Europe has a strong luxury retail infrastructure and a long history of watch appreciation, making it a prominent market for luxury watches.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Luxury Watch market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Luxury Watch.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/luxury-watch-market

Key Developments in Luxury Watch Market

In January 2023, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton acquired TAG Heuer for $21 billion. This acquisition gives LVMH a leading position in the luxury watch market.

In February 2023, Kering acquired Girard-Perregaux for €2.1 billion. This acquisition gives Kering a strong foothold in the high-end watch market.

Key Questions Answered in Luxury Watch Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

Global Basketball Gear Market

Global Activewear Market

Global Period Panties Market

Global Triathlon Clothing Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com