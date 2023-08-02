Nutraceutical Segment Leads Glutamine Market with a Projected CAGR of 3.8%: Rising Demand for Natural Products Drives Growth

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glutamine - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delves into the Glutamine market, a sector of the food and beverage industry focusing on glutamine-based products. Glutamine, an amino acid essential for muscle growth and repair, is used as a dietary supplement to improve athletic performance and reduce muscle fatigue. The global Glutamine market is projected to reach a value of US$171.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Factors Driving Market Growth

The market's growth is influenced by increased post-pandemic participation in sports and fitness activities, rising demand for natural products, and growing consumption among millennials. The Nutraceutical segment is projected to lead with a CAGR of 3.8%, reaching US$106 Million by 2030. The Pharmaceutical segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Geographical Landscape

The United States is estimated to have a market size of US$35.6 Million in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach US$31.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5%. Other noteworthy markets include Japan, Canada, and Germany, each experiencing growth during the 2022-2030 period.

Report Scope

The report covers new topics such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and risk of recession. It includes global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, and interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates.

The market research report covers the global analysis of Glutamine sales across various geographic regions. The report includes three main sections for each category: recent past, current, and future analysis. These sections provide annual sales figures in US dollars (US$) for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the corresponding compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The report also includes a historical review of Glutamine sales for the years 2014 through 2021, with CAGR values. Furthermore, the report offers a 16-year perspective, presenting the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030 in the regions of USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Additionally, there are specific tables focusing on various application grades of Glutamine, such as "Nutraceutical," "Pharmaceutical," and "Other Grades." These tables provide detailed independent analysis of annual sales in US$ for the years 2022 through 2030, along with % CAGR values. Historical data from 2014 to 2021 with CAGR values are also provided for each of these application grades. The 16-year perspective tables in these categories show the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030 in the regions of USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, there is a separate table dedicated solely to the overall Glutamine market analysis, presenting annual sales figures in US$ for the years 2014 through 2030.

Key Players

The "Glutamine - Global Strategic Business Report" offers valuable insights for market players, investors, and new entrants including:

Ajinomoto Group

Allmax Nutrition Inc

Battery Nutrition Limited

Evonik

hangjiagangxingyuTechnology

Inomoto Co. Inc.

Jiahe Biotech

JiangsuShenhua Pharmaceutical

Jinghai Amino Acid

Kyowa

MeihuaGroup

NOW Foods

Nutri Advanced Ltd

Nutritechz

Optimum Nutrition Inc;

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $130.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $171.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global



