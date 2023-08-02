Online Sales Surge and Product Development in Sports Nutrition Boost the Global Sports Supplement Market

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Supplement Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sports supplement market is forecasted to experience substantial growth during 2022-2027, growing by USD 2.22 billion with a projected CAGR of 8.52%.

The sports supplement market comprises products designed to enhance athletic performance, including protein powders, energy bars, and electrolyte drinks. Athletes and bodybuilders often use these products to increase muscle mass, improve endurance, and reduce fatigue. The market also caters to recreational athletes looking to enhance overall health and fitness. Sports supplements are available in health food stores, pharmacies, and online retailers, meeting certain safety and quality standards regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Driving Factors for Market Growth

The market's expansion is fueled by factors such as increased participation in sports and fitness activities, growing demand for natural products, and increased consumption among millennials. The report identifies increased online sales as a key driver for market growth in the coming years. Additionally, product development in sports nutrition and the migration of manufacturing and sales facilities to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region will contribute to sizable demand.

Market Segmentation and Geographic Landscape

The report segments the sports supplement market by type (protein and non-protein) and distribution channel (offline and online). It also provides a geographic landscape analysis covering North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The "Global Sports Supplement Market 2023-2027" report offers valuable insights for market players, investors, and new entrants. It provides up-to-date analysis of market scenarios, trends, drivers, and challenges, allowing businesses to strategize and leverage forthcoming growth opportunities.

Vendor Analysis

The comprehensive vendor analysis included in the report helps clients improve their market position. It presents detailed profiles of approximately leading sports supplement market vendors, including:

