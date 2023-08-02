Dresner Advisory Services Announces 2023 Industry Excellence Awards

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today named its 2023 Industry Excellence Award winners. The annual Industry Excellence Awards acknowledge vendors who have achieved leadership position in Dresner Advisory’s 2023 Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI), Business Intelligence (BI), and/or Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Flagship Market Studies.



The reports are based on data collected from end users and provide a broad assessment of each market including current usage, key drivers, technology priorities, and future intentions. The studies also include an industry section and performance ratings of relevant vendors.

The winners have achieved leadership status in two industry-rating models included in each research report. The Customer Experience model considers the real-world experience of customers as they work with a vendor’s technology solution on a daily basis, plotting the various customer touch points against sentiment surrounding product and technology. The Vendor Credibility Model considers a vendor’s relationship with customers, plotting perceived value for price paid against a calculated “confidence” score.

“Our Wisdom of Crowds studies offer unparalleled assessments of the ADI, BI, and EPM markets,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “In addition to a deep dive on user priorities and behaviors, the reports contain an objective rating of industry suppliers, with vendors ranked solely on the input of end users across a wide array of measures. We congratulate the Industry Excellence winners on receiving top marks from their customers in the 2023 flagship research.”

The 2023 Industry Excellence Awards go to 21 vendors across five categories: Overall Leader, Customer Experience Leader, Technology Leader, Credibility Leader, and Trust Leader.

Overall Leaders

Overall leadership awards recognize vendors who demonstrate excellence across all categories of measurement: product/technology, sales and service, value, and confidence.

Overall Leaders for ADI are: Exasol and Snowflake.

Overall Leaders for BI are: Alteryx, Inc.; Dimensional Insight, Domo, Fluence, insightsoftware, Qrvey, Snowflake, TARGIT, and Zoho.

Overall Leaders for EPM are: Anaplan, Board International, OneStream Software, Planful, Prophix, Unit4, and Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik).

Customer Experience and Technology Leaders

Customer Experience Leaders are vendors who demonstrate high levels of sales and service as well as product/technology. Technology Leaders are vendors with strong product offerings.

Customer Experience Leaders for BI are ibi (Cloud Software Group) and Sigma Computing.

Customer Experience Leaders for EPM are insightsoftware and Vena.

Tableau Software is a Technology Leader for BI.

Credibility and Trust Leaders

Credibility Leaders are vendors whose customers reflect a high level of confidence and sense of value for price paid. Trust Leaders are vendors whose customers reported a solid perceived confidence.

Trust Leaders for BI are ibi (Cloud Software Group), Sigma Computing, and Tableau.

Trust Leaders for EPM are insightsoftware and Vena.

Best in Class

The Wisdom of Crowds ADI, BI, and EPM Market Studies use 33 measures to rate vendor performance. A “best in class” designation highlights vendors that exceed all others for a particular measure or measures. Vendors who are best in class for one or more measure include:

ADI: Exasol and Snowflake.

BI: Alteryx, Dimensional Insight, Domo, Fluence, Qrvey, and Sigma Computing.

EPM: Anaplan, Board International, OneStream Software, Planful, Prophix, Vena Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587