Intelligent App Market to Surpass 283.12 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Revolutionizing User Experiences and Empowering Businesses

Westford, USA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the intelligent app market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of AI technology. This innovation has led to significant advancements in the capabilities of intelligent apps, enabling them to provide users more sophisticated and personalized experiences.

Intelligent apps are equipped with interactive technologies that enable them to respond to the feedback they receive from the environment in which they operate. This capability has led to a surge in demand from end users seeking real-time operations in the intelligent app market. Intelligent apps can learn and adapt based on behavioral patterns by actively engaging with users and leveraging their feedback.

Prominent Players in Intelligent App Market

Salesforce

Oracle

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Baidu, Inc.

Wipro Limited

Infosys Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Accenture PLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Capgemini SE

TIBCO Software Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

Cloud Segment is expected to Dominating the Market Due to Rising Preference for Cloud-Based Intelligent Applications

The cloud segment is poised to experience a remarkable growth and emerge as the leading player in the intelligent app market. It is projected to hold the largest market share owing to its numerous advantages, including its growing preference for cloud-based intelligent applications. In addition, these solutions are highly sought due to they offer the cost-effective alternatives, allowing businesses to minimize the expenses associated with infrastructure maintenance.

The markets in North America are a prominent hub for software development and innovation, making it a driving force in intelligent app market. Major companies such as Microsoft, Google, IBM and Oracle have established their presence in the region, actively contributing to the development and advancement of intelligent apps. For instance, Microsoft Corporation has introduced Cortana, an exceptional, intelligent app that has become an integral part of users' daily lives.

Apple App Store Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to its Unique Value Proposition

Apple app store is projected to dominate the intelligent app market and maintain the largest market size during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its unique value proposition, stemming from the widespread presence of a premium customer base across iPhones, iPads and iPod touch devices. In addition, apple's ecosystem has cultivated a loyal user base known for its propensity to engage with high-quality applications.

Regional markets in Asia-Pacific are poised to witness a rapid growth and emerge as a leading intelligent app market from 2023 to 2030. This can be attributed to several key factors driving the region's growth. Firstly, the increasing application of advanced technologies across industries fuels the demand for intelligent apps.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the intelligent app market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Intelligent App Market

Insane AI, an Indian start-up, introduced a revolutionary fitness app empowered by artificial intelligence (AI) in 2022. This app is an exceptional fitness companion providing live feedback and guidance for various workouts, including Cardio, HIIT, Muscle Training, and more. The app can analyze user performance, track progress, and offer personalized recommendations to optimize workout routines with AI capabilities.

The Dubai police general command made a significant announcement about releasing an upgraded version of its smart application in 2022. This new version boasts 70 services, all meticulously developed using cutting-edge programming languages, techniques and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Key Questions Answered in Intelligent App Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

