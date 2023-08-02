Global Wearable Air Purifier Market Analysis Report 2023 Featuring LG Electronics, Headwaters, & ible Technology

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Air Purifier Market - Global Industry Potential, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Product Type, By Technology, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing concerns about air pollution, coupled with technological advancements and rising industrialization, have given rise to a growing market for wearable air purifiers.

As more companies worldwide invest in research and development to enhance the effectiveness and portability of these devices, wearable air purifiers have gained popularity as a protective measure against viruses and airborne contaminants. These portable and compact devices release ions that adhere to air pollutants, creating a static charge that attracts harmful particles.

The integration of air filtration mechanisms into masks further enhances their efficiency, providing users with a clean air bubble and protection against allergies and dust. With a wide range of options and sizes available, wearable air purifiers are becoming an increasingly viable solution for individuals seeking cleaner and safer air while navigating various environments, from busy offices to public spaces.

Innovative Offerings to Expand the Market Growth



Since the demand for wearable air purifiers is rising, companies are coming up with innovative technologies in wearable air purifiers to expand their consumer base. For instance, in 2022, Dyson introduced a wearable air purifier with headphones. The product will be available in the United States from March 2023 and priced around USD 949.

The wireless headphone is equipped with noise-canceling technology and air purification, which the company claims will provide the user with a clean breathing system. Similarly, in 2022, Shellios Technolabs unveiled an air-purifying helmet. The H13 Grade HEPA filter on the helmet prevents the entry of suspended particles like PM2.5. The air-purification system is fastened to the helmet's shell from behind.

The filter removes PM2.5 particles, and the breathing region is subsequently provided with clean air via the ducting. Also, in 2020, LG announced the launch of its LG PuriCare wearable air purifier. The product has an H13 HEPA filter, which can eliminate airborne particles as small as 0.3 mm with up to 99.97% efficiency. The fan speed is adjusted following the air pressure generated by the wearer's breathing cycle via its integrated LG Dual Fans and respiratory sensor.



Additionally, this feature lessens fogging that often arises with wearing glasses. Moreover, it contains VoiceONT technology that includes a built-in microphone and speaker. These factors are further projected to enhance the market growth during the forecast period.



Increasing Air Pollution Level to Fuel the Market Growth



The rising air pollution level significantly increases the need for air purifiers worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, almost the entire global population (99%) breathes air that exceeds WHO air quality limits and threatens their health.

A record number of over 6000 cities in 117 countries are now monitoring air quality. However, the people living in them still breathe unhealthy levels of delicate particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, with people in low and middle-income countries suffering the highest exposure.

Moreover, this century is expected to see an increase in wildfires, heatwave frequency, intensity, and length, which will likely impair air quality and affect ecosystems and human health. Moreover, according to recent research from the World Meteorological Organization, the interaction between pollution and climate change will result in an additional "climate penalty" for hundreds of millions of people. These factors are prompting consumers to purchase wearable air purifiers.

Hence, consumers are becoming health conscious, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. They are more aware of the harmful effects of air-borne diseases. This factor will further expand the market of wearable air purifiers during the forecast period.



Technological Advancements to Boost the Market Growth



The key component driving the market expansion is the rise in new product launches and technological developments that result in improved product offerings. For instance, wearable air purifier companies are offering products with ionizers that efficiently destroy harmful particles in the surrounding air.

Additionally, the market's overall demand is being boosted by the rising product demand brought on by rising disposable income. Also, increasing levels of industrialization and urbanization are increasing building activities and pollutant emissions. Such factors are anticipated to further fuel the market growth during the projected period.

Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the wearable air purifiers market.

LG Electronics Inc.

Headwaters, Inc.

ible Technology Inc.

Report Scope:



Wearable Air Purifiers Market, By Product Type:

Neckhung

Mask

Wearable Air Purifiers Market, By Technology:

HEPA

Air Ionizer

Wearable Air Purifiers Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Wearable Air Purifiers Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

