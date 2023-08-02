Uptycs Appoints Kevin Paige as Chief Information Security Officer and VP of Product Strategy

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptycs , provider of the first unified CNAPP and XDR platform, today announced the appointment of Kevin Paige as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Vice President of Product Strategy. In this dual role, Paige will leverage his experience as a former Uptycs customer and his thirty years of security experience, to protect Uptycs employees and customers, as well as further accelerate product innovation.

“As a three-time Uptycs customer, Kevin understands the power of the shift up approach to cybersecurity and its ability to drive operational excellence,” said Ganesh Pai, CEO and co-founder of Uptycs. “Kevin’s three decades of information security experience, both in the private and public sectors, coupled with his intimate knowledge of our platform, will be immensely valuable in ensuring that our current and future customers are well-prepared to defend their modern attack surface against cyber attacks.”

Prior to joining Uptycs, Paige served as Vice President and CISO at Flexport, and has served in security leadership roles at Salesforce, MuleSoft, and xMatters. Prior to his work with private sector technology companies, Paige was Director, Data Center Operations and Security for the U.S. Army, served in the U.S. Air Force, and co-led a nationwide digital transformation initiative to secure and modernize over 300 applications across multiple government agencies. Paige is also an investor at Silicon Valley CISO Investments and a Venture Advisor at YL Ventures.

“My guiding principle is simple: if it’s not good enough for me, it’s not good enough for our customers,” said Kevin Paige, CISO at Uptycs. “Cybersecurity has become a complex, big data problem. Uptycs is extraordinary in its ability to help security teams leverage their security data to get the answers they need faster and reduce the time it takes them to fix a vulnerability, or block or remove a threat. I’m excited to join the team to continue to drive product innovation and help organizations shift up their cybersecurity.”

About Uptycs

Uptycs, the first unified CNAPP and XDR platform, reduces risk by prioritizing your responses to threats, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, sensitive data exposure, and compliance mandates across clouds, containers, servers, and workspaces—all from a single UI and data model. Only Uptycs gives you the ability to tie together threat activity as it traverses on-prem and cloud boundaries. The result is a cloud security early warning system that identifies and stops threat actors before they can access critical data and services in the cloud. Take control of your security data, get the correlated insights you care about most, faster, and take decisive action.

