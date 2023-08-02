Stryten Energy and Snapping Shoals EMC Celebrate Installation of Georgia’s First Vanadium Redox Flow Battery System

Alpharetta, Georgia, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, commemorated the install of its advanced vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) at Snapping Shoals EMC, a utility provider for some of the fastest-growing areas in the nation.

Stryten Energy’s partnership with Snapping Shoals will focus on demonstrating the VRFB’s energy storage capabilities, as well as evaluating additional use cases for the cutting-edge long-duration energy storage technology. The project represents the first VRFB energy storage system manufactured and installed in the state of Georgia.



“In our 80-plus years of service to our members, Snapping Shoals has stayed at the forefront of energy innovation. As our field turns its eye to clean energy sources, we see Stryten Energy as a natural partner in harnessing the power of VRFB for long-duration energy storage,” said Shaun Mock, President and Chief Executive Officer of Snapping Shoals EMC. “We’re confident VRFB will be a game-changer in how we reliably and affordably store clean energy for our 100,000+ residential and business customers.”



“Long-duration energy storage technologies are needed to support the widescale power generation from renewable energy sources. VRFB is ideally suited for this application,” said Mike Judd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Stryten Energy. “This demonstration project is an important step to proving the capabilities of VRFB technology in utility use cases such as energy cost control, peak shaving and avoiding curtailment. Our partnership with Snapping Shoals provides the ideal platform to test the VRFB system and show the potential impact of Georgia companies working together to bring clean energy to the state.”



Stryten Energy’s VRFB offers industry-leading power density with a versatile, modular platform that is independently scalable in power and capacity. An unlimited cycle life, with proper maintenance, enables the VRFB system to operate for more than 20 years without the electrolyte losing energy storage capacity. It is uniquely suited for applications that require medium- to long-duration energy storage of six or more hours to help ensure grid stability and facilitate increased utilization of renewables for businesses and consumers across the U.S.



The partnership is another example of how Georgia is leading the way in the clean energy revolution. The Department of Energy reports that Georgia has more than 3.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar, wind, and storage capacity. There is almost 1.1 GW of additional planned clean energy capacity in the works in the state, which will power more than 155,000 homes.



For more information about Stryten Energy’s VRFB technology, visit www.stryten.com or email stryten.info@stryten.com. For more information about Snapping Shoals EMC, visit https://www.ssemc.com.

About Snapping Shoals

Snapping Shoals EMC serves some of the fastest-growing areas in our nation. The member-owned electric cooperative provides electric service to approximately 100,000 homes and businesses in an eight-county area that includes large portions of Newton, Henry and Rockdale counties, as well as parts of DeKalb, Butts, Walton, Jasper and Morgan counties. Learn more at www.ssemc.com.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.

