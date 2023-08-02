Arctic Wolf Recognized in Managed Detection and Response Market with a Customers’ Choice Distinction from Gartner® Peer Insights™

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in Security Operations, today announced that it has been named a Customers’ Choice for North America in the July 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer: Managed Detection and Response Services’.



Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers’ Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

We believe that this recognition as a Customers’ Choice in the North American Managed Detection and Response market underscores Arctic Wolf's market leadership at a time when Security Operations is becoming one of the fastest growing market segments and a must-have solution for customers of virtually any size. As the pioneer of the Security Operations market category, Arctic Wolf continues to differentiate its approach with a full-service cloud-native platform that is praised by organizations worldwide for its efficacy, efficiency, and scale as attack vectors widen and existing endpoint solutions alone fail to protect organizations.

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 120 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™ as of August 1, 2023, with 97% of respondents willing to recommend the solution to a peer.

Peer Insights reviews for Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response:

"Arctic Wolf is the perfect solution for us. Our IT department is small and we don't have the resources to hire an analyst to sift through alerts. Artic Wolf handles all the alerts and only notifies us on the high fidelity alerts that have always turned out to be true positives and actionable.”

We feel this recognition from the Gartner Peer Insights further builds on Arctic Wolf’s reputation for delivering innovative technology and security outcomes with the company also being named to CNBC’s Disruptor 50, the Forbes Cloud 100, and Fortune and Great Place to Work®’s Best Medium Workplaces in the last twelve months.

"We are honored to have Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response recognized as a Customers’ Choice for North America by Gartner Peer Insights and are immensely grateful for the trust our customers place in us to deliver superior security outcomes and an exceptional customer experience," said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer, Arctic Wolf. "We believe that true success lies in our ability to both protect and delight our customers, and this recognition from the user community is a testament to our ongoing efforts to achieve that goal.”

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response is the cornerstone of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud which provides thousands of organizations across the globe with the ability to quickly detect, respond to, and recover from advanced cyber threats. Built on an open XDR architecture and leveraging advanced AI-algorithms against the more than three trillion security events it ingests each week, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud unifies the data from an organization’s endpoint, network, identity, cloud, and human security data sources, and enables companies of any size to establish world-class Security Operations in a rapid, cost-efficient, and scalable way, with game-changing noise reduction that turns thousands of daily alerts in to an average of a single actionable ticket each day.

