Strategic Intellectual Property Acquisition Fuels Blinc's Cannabis Vaping Innovation

New York, NY, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blinc Group, a leader in cannabis vaping solutions, announced today the acquisition of an international, highly innovative patent portfolio from Bergstrom Innovations, furthering its commitment to delivering safer, more effective, and superior vaping experiences for the global cannabis community.

Known for a service approach that goes beyond hardware to include unique features such as the 'Scale Now Pay Later' program, Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), and scientific expertise in vapology, The Blinc Group continues to strengthen its position as the leading provider of comprehensive support services for the cannabis vaping industry.

"These new patents serve to bolster our 'Powered by Blinc' process" said Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, CEO of The Blinc Group. "Our ambition has always been to empower our clients to deliver innovative, safe, and quality-controlled products to consumers around the world. This acquisition marks an exciting advancement in that mission."

The portfolio includes a US patent that enhances The Blinc Group's existing line of vaping devices, introducing an innovative design with improved discreetness and cartridge protection. The portfolio further includes US and internationally pending applications that provide a cutting-edge method for controlling vaporizers, promising a more customizable, yet intuitive and user-oriented vaping experience.

Sam Bergtrom noted that “I’m thrilled that our patented technologies will find a new home with The Blinc Group, a company that truly values and understands the crucial role of IP in driving innovation and enhancing user experience in the cannabis industry”.

While specifics of the patent portfolio acquisition are confidential, the acquired technology underscores The Blinc Group's dedication to fostering clients' growth through continuous innovation and technological enhancement.

"We look forward to leveraging these new technologies to drive further excellence in our products and services. We are deeply committed to the success of our clients and we believe this IP will help deliver a remarkable vaping experience," added Pete Sahani, COO of The Blinc Group.

More details about The Blinc Group’s full suite of solutions, which encompass everything from financing, R&D, production, testing, SOPs, training, and go-to-market strategies, can be found on the company's website at http://www.theblincgroup.com.

About The Blinc Group

As a trailblazer headquartered in New York City, The Blinc Group melds cutting-edge cannabis vaping hardware and dedicated service solutions to cater to our diverse clientele. Beyond offering an extensive collection of cartridges, batteries, ready-to-use vaporizers, and custom device development, we amplify the backbone of our service orientation with unique features. 'Scale Now Pay Later' initiative, Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), and rheology expertise underscore our commitment to fostering our clients' growth. Through our 'Powered by Blinc' process, we assure end-to-end supply chain control, empowering our clients to deliver innovative, safe, and quality-controlled products to global cannabis enthusiasts. The Blinc Group also offers comprehensive support services that encompass financing, R&D, production, testing, SOPs, training, and strategizing go-to-market and brand communication approaches. Learn more about the value we bring at http://www.theblincgroup.com.



