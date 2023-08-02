BTSE Announces Support for the Indian Rupee, Strengthens User Access with Crypto On/Off Ramp Services

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE, a leading digital assets exchange offering cutting-edge solutions for digital wealth management and crypto liquidity, is proud to announce that it is one of the first crypto exchanges to introduce support for the Indian Rupee (INR) within its robust fiat on/off ramp suite of services.



BTSE’s innovative instant crypto purchase platform, Express Buy , now offers users the ability to instantly purchase major digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) with the INR. This strategic deployment showcases BTSE’s commitment to enhancing user experience and accessibility in the ever-evolving crypto landscape. Users can also utilize Express Buy for the instant purchase of digital assets using major credit cards.

Amidst the dynamic realm of cryptocurrency adoption as an asset class, the disparity between the crypto and fiat realms remains a significant obstacle to mainstream acceptance. The recent closures of major crypto-friendly banks, including Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank , have further exacerbated the challenges for investors seeking reliable and cost-effective access to digital assets. BTSE's on/off ramps provide an efficient solution to bridge the gap between the traditional financial world and the rapidly expanding digital asset landscape.

BTSE's fiat on/off ramp platform empowers traders to convert between fiat and digital assets at competitive exchange rates and with minimal transaction fees. BTSE’s VIP clients can also benefit from exclusive fee discounts, further enhancing their trading experience. Moreover, BTSE ensures swift access to funds, empowering users to seamlessly transfer between fiat and crypto without enduring prolonged processing times.

To cater to the diverse needs of its global user base, BTSE offers support for 13 major fiat currencies, including the USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and HKD, in addition to the newly introduced Indian Rupee (INR). This expanded fiat support enhances convenience and flexibility for users, facilitating smoother transactions between traditional currencies and digital assets.

"BTSE is conscious of the pivotal role that crypto-fiat solutions play in driving the digital asset industry forward, particularly in these challenging times. We take pride in consistently delivering uninterrupted on/off ramp services to our clients amidst the evolving crypto market,” said Henry Liu, CEO, BTSE. “Through this continued dedication, we aspire to offer an even more secure and reliable gateway to digital assets, simplifying access to this rapidly evolving asset class."

BTSE remains at the forefront of innovation, constantly exploring opportunities to enhance its on/off ramp infrastructure to better serve its global user base. The addition of support for the Indian Rupee (INR) marks the latest milestone in this pursuit, further strengthening BTSE's commitment to delivering top-notch services tailored to the diverse needs of users worldwide. BTSE users can check out the full suite of fiat on/off ramps here .

