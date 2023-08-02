Global O-RAN Market to reach US$ 838 million by 2028, increasing internet penetration across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth, says RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RationalStat’s market report titled “ Global O-RAN Market ” assesses the O-RAN market globally based on component, connectivity technology, deployment location, end use, and region. A comprehensive market report provides a detailed historical, current, and future market trend analysis. RationalStat provides market share analysis, market size and CAGR, production capabilities of the top companies, Covid-19 impact analysis, regional & global market strategies, competition overview, and opportunity assessment for the assessed market and industry players evaluated in the global O-RAN market study.

Market Overview and Dynamics: Increased government initiatives for the deployment of 5G infrastructure are expected to fuel the growth of the Global O-RAN Market

The global O-RAN market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. O-RAN technology is driving innovation and commercialization with interoperable products and systems that are easy to integrate into operator’s networks and are tested for multiple deployment scenarios.

Moreover, other factors influencing the growth of the global O-RAN market are increasing consumption of data owing to the growth of internet penetration, integration of cloud computing and AI, deployment of 5G infrastructure, etc. are anticipated to create opportunities for the global O-RAN market in the forthcoming years.

The improved momentum combined with a positive performance and (TCO) Open RAN developments could foster stronger market adoption than had originally been expected.

Similarly, government funding focused on improving RU/DU/CU (silicon and software) technologies, accelerating interoperability testing, and incentivizing operators that embrace the Open RAN architecture could result in a more favorable outcome.

Segmental Analysis: Global O-RAN Market

Based on the connectivity technology, 5G holds a dominant share as with technology maturity comes rising confidence, the Open RAN market for 5G will see trajectory growth in the upcoming years.

Based on End-use, the BFSI segment holds a prominent share in the global O-RAN market owing to the increased cases of financial data loss.

Based on region, Asia Pacific holds a prominent share of the global O-RAN market as various economies like Japan, India, and China have witnessed rapid adoption of O-RAN owing to various tax incentives offered by the government is expected to spur the Open RAN adoption.

Competition Analysis: Early adopters and deployment trials to drive the growth of the global O-RAN market in the upcoming years

Due to the presence of many well-established companies in the global O-RAN market, there is intense competition in the global O-RAN market. The global O-RAN market is expected to witness growth in the forthcoming years as innovative features such as the RAN Intelligent controller (“RIC”) gain traction in the global O-RAN market.

Acquisitions, product launches, and business partnerships are the identified industry trend in the global O-RAN market. Key market players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market.

In April 2022, Fujitsu Network Communications announced its plan to support the Evenstar Open RAN program, Fujitsu Network Communications. The 5G huge MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) Radio Units will be provided by Fujitsu (RUs) and in order to enable O-RAN standardized interfaces, it will offer 3.5GHz RUs.

In March 2022, Rakuten Symphony announced its collaboration with Qualcomm Inc. to develop a 5G radio unit with massive MIMO capabilities and distributed units. With high-performance O-RAN-compliant infrastructure items, this will also make it possible for the implementation of 5G networks to proceed more quickly.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the O-RAN market growth are Nokia Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qualcomm Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mavenir Systems Inc., NTT DoCoMo Inc., Sterlite Technologies Limited, Radisys Corp., Parallel Wireless Inc., Casa Systems Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., and NXP Semiconductors among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global O-RAN market on the basis of component, connectivity technology, deployment location, end-use, and region.

By Component Hardware Radio Unit Base Band Unit Antennas Others (Small Cells etc.) Software Services

By Connectivity Technology 4G LTE 5G

By Deployment Location Urban Rural

By End Use Public Infrastructure Automotive Industrial Healthcare Aerospace & Defense Continue!

Leading Companies and Market Players Nokia Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Qualcomm Inc Huawei Technologies Co Mavenir Systems Inc. NTT DoCoMo Inc Sterlite Technologies Limited Radisys Corp Parallel Wireless Inc. Casa Systems Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc



