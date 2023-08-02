Alpha Tau Medical to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 9th, 2023

JERUSALEM, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ("Alpha Tau", or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTS, DRTSW), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT™, today announced that Raphi Levy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 9th, 2023.



Event: Emerging Growth Conference Date: Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 Time: 11:25-11:55 a.m. ET Location: Virtual

About Alpha Tau Medical, Ltd.



Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli medical device company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

