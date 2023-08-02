Secure Technology Alliance Announces New Identity & Payments Summit, Issues Call for Speakers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s hyperconnected, technology-driven marketplace the lines between industries often overlap. The Secure Technology Alliance is embracing this convergence by expanding the focus of its annual conference. Following 15 years of success, the Alliance is thrilled to announce that its Payments Summit has evolved into the Identity & Payments Summit!



The change gives a wider array of industry professionals access to the educational sessions and unparalleled networking opportunities the Summit is known for. The scope of the conference now includes payments, identity, and access and their impact on vertical markets including transportation, healthcare, government, education and finance. It will provide attendees with actionable guidance for developing cutting-edge technologies and executing effective implementation strategies.

The Identity & Payments Summit will be held February 26th through the 28th, 2024, at the beautiful Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Tucson, Arizona. The conference will precede two Alliance members-only meetings hosted by its U.S. Payments and Identity and Access Forums. Registration details can be found at https://www.stasummit.com/registration/.

“The central theme of the upcoming Summit will be ‘Trust, security and privacy in a hyperconnected world’. We believe that payments, identity and access are intrinsically linked through technology,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “Moving forward, the event will leverage the full breadth of the Alliance member community. It will be a place for secure identity professionals in various sectors to explore how their industries intersect. We’re creating a unique space to learn from one another, work through challenges, and facilitate cross-industry technological innovation.”

Call for Speakers -

Thought leaders and subject matter experts in payments, identity and access are invited to submit a speaking proposal for the 2024 Identity & Payments Summit. The conference welcomes vendor-neutral presentations that address emerging technologies, advancements in payments, identity and access control and how these industries influence specific vertical markets.

The following topics and potential use cases are of particular interest to Summit attendees:

Payments -

AI in payments

Faster payments solutions/Peer-to-peer payments

Fraud trends/New developments in fraud mitigation

Digital payments/Mobile wallets

Digital currencies

Next steps for omnichannel payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Electric Vehicle Charging and Open Payments Infrastructure

Identity and Access -

Digital Identity

Mobile Identity (mID and mDL)

AI for ID verification

Physical access control

Authentication (including biometric authentication, passkeys or other trends)

Identity and Access Management

AI for compliance management/data security



Those interested in sharing their insights at the event should submit a speaking proposal by October 15, 2023. For more information, visit http://www.stasummit.com/call-for-speakers/.

For continuing updates on the Identity & Payments Summit and related topics, follow the Secure Technology Alliance on LinkedIn and use #IdentityPaymentsSummit to participate in the conversation.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

Contact

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

srijos@montner.com