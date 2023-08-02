Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Leader Flying Colours Joins the Flexjet Family of Companies

Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet Inc. , a global leader in private aviation, today announced that Flying Colours Corp., a preeminent aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company, is joining the Flexjet family of companies. This further expands the private jet travel industry’s most significant maintenance and product support network, with facilities in the United States, Canada and Europe supporting Flexjet’s rapidly growing fleet.

“Bringing the capabilities of Constant Aviation, which Flexjet bought earlier this year, and now Flying Colours in-house enables us to ensure both the highest possible service quality and the maximum availability of aircraft for our Owners,” said Flexjet Chairman, Kenn Ricci. “Unlike other companies in our space that rely on third-party providers for their MRO needs, Flexjet now fully controls its maintenance and product support needs, and this aligns with our strategic vision of differentiating ourselves from the competition at every level and in every way. We’re thrilled to welcome the talented Flying Colours team to Flexjet with their 40+ year history of excellence as a global leader in aircraft completions.”

Flying Colours, headquartered in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, offers not only a full range of MRO services but also a comprehensive set of additional capabilities specifically focused on aircraft interior completions and refurbishments, as well as custom aircraft painting. Flying Colours’ highly trained technicians and staff have developed a reputation for providing the finest level of craftsmanship in the business aviation industry.

The recently opened paint and completions hangars at Flying Colours’ facility at Peterborough Airport exemplify the company’s commitment to meeting any need. The primary 40,000 square foot paint hangar can handle any size business aircraft as well as airliner category aircraft (with a secondary facility that can handle any Gulfstream aircraft up to a G650). At 61,000 square feet, the new completions hangar is among the industry’s largest, enabling Flying Colours to handle multiple aircraft simultaneously.

“One of the qualities most associated with Flexjet is our superior cabin experience, as exemplified by the more than 40 unique interiors in our LXi Cabin Collection. Flying Colours is renowned for the excellence of its paint and completion work, and this ensures that the interiors of our aircraft meet the world’s highest standards,” said Jay Heublein, Flexjet Senior Vice President of Maintenance. “This acquisition ensures that we can deliver on the commitment we made to our Owners to provide the best possible cabin experience.”

Added John Gillespie, Flying Colours’ president and CEO, “Flying Colours’ relationship with Flexjet spans decades and we are looking forward to joining the Flexjet family. Our culture and focus on quality aligns perfectly and we look forward to expanding on a vision that is unlike anything I have seen before in business aviation.” Upon completion of the transaction, Gillespie will take a lead role overseeing completions strategy within the global Flexjet network.

Flexjet’s global maintenance facility footprint now includes 12 primary maintenance facilities and 30 geographically strategic AOG teams to provide field support to the fleet. This includes the new Flying Colours facilities at Peterborough Airport and at Spirit of St. Louis Airport (located west of St. Louis, Missouri).

Approximately 250 Flying Colours team members will join Flexjet. In addition, Flexjet is actively in the process of hiring nearly 200 core technicians during the current year. Those interested in exploring careers with Flexjet should visit its maintenance recruitment webpage at https://www.flexjet.com/careers/maintenance-recruitment/.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 24 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet. Flexjet is the first fractional provider of the Praetor 500. The full fleet is comprised of the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350 and 3500, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom, and southern Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.

