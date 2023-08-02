Sonesta Celebrates National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day With Nightfood Cookies

Guests to be Gifted Nightfood Prime-Time Chocolate Chip Cookies at Certain Hotels

TARRYTOWN, NY AND NEWTON, MA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the sleep-friendly nighttime snack category, announced today that Sonesta International Hotel Corporation (Sonesta) will celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4th by offering Nightfood’s sleep-friendly Prime-Time Chocolate Chip Cookies to guests checking in at select Sonesta locations.

“This is such a fun and delicious way to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day,” stated Elizabeth Harlow, Sonesta’s Chief Brand Officer. “Since we believe a good night’s rest is an important part of Sonesta’s guest experience, we will celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day by giving out cookies from Nightfood.”

Nightfood cookies are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to be a better choice for anybody snacking between dinner and bedtime.

Excess sugar, fat, and calories before bed can impair sleep quality. Compared to conventional cookies, Nightfood contains less sugar, less fat, and fewer calories, with added protein, prebiotic fiber, inositol, and vitamin B6 to help promote satiety, lower impact on blood-sugar levels, and help support better sleep quality.

“What you eat before bed matters,” added Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “When hotels make snacks available for their guests, either as a give-away or for sale in lobby markets, that’s a significant decision with serious sleep implications. The hospitality industry is starting to recognize the need for healthier snacks. It’s encouraging to see Sonesta continue their leadership role on this important issue.”

An April 2023 study, reported on by HOTELS Magazine, showed 92% of frequent travelers want hotels to provide healthier snack options. And 77% said the selection of snacks at a hotel influences their perception of that hotel brand.

Sonesta will be gifting Nightfood Prime-Time Chocolate Chip Cookies to guests checking in on August 4th at the following hotels:

Sonesta Select Foxborough (MA)

Sonesta Simply Suites Braintree (MA)

Sonesta ES Suites Andover (MA)

Sonesta Select the Fifty (NYC)

Sonesta ES Suites the Gardens (NYC)

To learn more about Nightfood’s sleep-friendly cookies and ice cream, visit Nightfood.com. To learn more about Sonesta and make a reservation at these or other Sonesta destinations, visit Sonesta.com.

About Nightfood

What you eat before bed matters.

Nightfood is pioneering the category of sleep-friendly nighttime snacks.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. Recent research confirms such snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep, partly due to excess fat, sugar, and calories consumed before bed.

Nightfood’s sleep-friendly snacks are formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive ingredients, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.

The brand is focused on establishing widespread national distribution of Nightfood ice cream, cookies, and other snack formats in the high-margin hotel vertical.

Hotels are increasingly focused on supporting guest wellness, and one way to do that is by offering healthier and sleep-friendly snacks in their grab-and-go lobby shops.

With an estimated 56,000 hotels across the United States, expanding distribution into a significant number of those hotels is expected to lead to profitability, consumer adoption of the nighttime snack category, and a strategically defensible position from which category leadership can be maintained.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

By signing up at ir.nightfood.com, investors can receive updates of filings and news releases in their inbox.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company, according to Smith Travel Research (STR), with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 17 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages, and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James; Classico – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; MOD – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential; Sonesta ES (Extended Stay) Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Red Lion Hotels & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knight’s Inn; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, call 1. 800.SONESTA, visit Sonesta.com or RedLion.com.

