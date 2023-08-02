United States Conferences, Concert and Event Industry Report 2023: A $660+ Billion Market by 2030 - Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunities, Company Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Conferences, Concert, and Event Market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, projected to reach an impressive US$ 660.07 Billion by the year 2030.

This sector is currently witnessing a revolutionary phase, with unprecedented developments and transformative changes. Events have become powerful platforms that bring people together for various purposes, including corporate development, entertainment, celebration, and community engagement.

From conferences and business seminars to fundraisers, music performances, sports events, festivals, trade exhibitions, and product launches, a wide array of events are immensely popular across the nation. Key players in the event sector encompass business organizations, public bodies, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), collectively reshaping the industry's landscape.

The conference, concert, and event sector in the United States are vibrant and diverse, comprising a multitude of activities catering to diverse interests and demographics. Beyond just entertainment, this industry plays a crucial role in fostering economic development, generating wealth, and creating employment opportunities.

A significant driving force behind the sector's rapid growth is the increasing demand for unique and immersive experiences. Event organizers continuously strive to innovate and exceed boundaries to provide fascinating interactions for attendees.

From interactive exhibitions and immersive marketing activations to live performances and gourmet experiences, events are designed to amaze and engage people in extraordinary ways. As the thirst for exceptional experiences grows, the events market in the United States is set to flourish in the coming years.

The US Conferences, Concert, and Event Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% from 2022 to 2030.



Event organizers focus generating distinctive and engaging experiences, pushing ongoing innovation to attract and engage guests. Technology integration, such virtual reality, augmented reality and live streaming, improves event experiences and broadens their reach.

Advancements in event technology, including event management software, virtual reality, and live streaming, transform event planning and execution. Digital platforms and social media revolutionize event marketing, reaching bigger audiences and driving community interaction.

The US events sector continues to expand, prosper, and adapt, spurred by the quest of innovation, unique experiences, and attendance' evolving needs. It acts as a stimulus for economic growth, cultural interchange, and community development, playing a key part in the country's overall economy. United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market Size was US$ 339.86 Billion in 2022.



Corporate events & seminars thrive as companies invest in workforce and prioritize growth, driving rapid expansion in the US Conferences, Concert and events market.



By Type, United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market is divided into Music Concert, Festivals, Sports, Exhibitions & Conferences, Corporate Events & Seminar and Others.

Corporate events and seminars are emerging as the fastest growing segment in the United States events market. With businesses recognizing the importance of networking, knowledge sharing, and professional development, the demand for well-organized and impactful corporate events has surged.

These events offer a platform for companies to showcase their products and services, build brand awareness, and forge valuable connections with industry peers and potential clients. The rise of corporate events and seminars can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on employee training and skill development, as well as the need for businesses to stay updated with the latest industry trends and innovations.



Sponsorship holds the dominant revenue share in the US Conferences, Concert and Events industry.



In terms of income sources, the United States Conferences, Concert, and Event Market can be separated into Tickets, Sponsorship, and Others. Among them, Sponsorship plays a major role, acquiring the biggest market share.

Companies acknowledge the tremendous value and possible returns from sponsoring events, making it an important marketing tactic. Sponsors get visibility, brand exposure, and the ability to interact with their target audience on a deeper level. They may match their brand with particular events that resonate with their values and target audiences, improving brand image and loyalty.

Event organizers also profit from sponsorship, since it offers a substantial source of cash, allowing them to produce high-quality experiences and grow their event offerings. This symbiotic connection between sponsors and events produces a win-win scenario, fueling the expansion and success of the US events business.



The US entertainment business is undergoing exponential development in the Conferences, Concert, and events industry, emerging as the fastest-growing category.



The United States Conferences, Concert, and event market is classified into categories such as corporate, sports, education, entertainment, and others. With a myriad of entertainment alternatives accessible, including live music concerts, theatrical performances, comedy shows, and sports events, there is a rising need for unique and immersive entertainment experiences. Consumers demand memorable and engaging entertainment that goes beyond conventional forms, driven by reasons including increased disposable incomes, expanding leisure and entertainment expenditure, and a need for shared experiences. Event organizers and promoters consistently innovate to deliver unique and interesting entertainment ideas that engage audiences and leave a lasting effect. As the entertainment sector grows, it presents lucrative possibilities for artists, performers, event organizers, and other players in the US events industry.



The 21-40 years age group enjoys the biggest market share in the US Conferences, Concert, and events business, displaying their enormous impact and engagement.



The US Conferences, Concert, and event market is categorized by age group: below 20 years, 21-40 years, and over 40. The 21-40 years age group stands out as a vibrant population actively engaging in numerous activities including concerts, festivals, conferences, and social gatherings.

With discretionary means and a thirst for new experiences, they seek events providing entertainment, networking, personal growth, and social connections. Their receptivity to new trends and technology makes them a viable target group for event organizers and marketers. Understanding their preferences, interests, and habits allows customized services, enabling development and success in the US events business.



Key Company



Key companies like Mixhalo Inc., Live Nation Worldwide, Ticket City Inc., Bizzabo, Eventbrite, InEvent Inc., and Ticket Falcon form the US Conferences, Concert, and Event Market. Offering unique solutions and services, they cater to different event demands, enabling smooth management, ticketing, and audience interaction. Their presence fuels the industry's development, allowing effective planning, promotion, and implementation of numerous events.

