Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Set to Soar Past USD 92 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Nitrogenous Fertilizers market, growing demand for slow-release and controlled-release nitrogen fertilizers, increasing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly fertilizer solutions, rising adoption of precision agriculture techniques, shift towards organic and bio-based nitrogen fertilizers, integration of digital technologies for efficient fertilizer management, expansion of nitrogen fertilizer production capacity in emerging markets, focus on nitrogen use efficiency and minimizing nitrogen losses are the market trends promoting the growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 68

Figures - 75

Nitrogen fertilizer is a type of fertilizer that provides plants with nitrogen, an essential nutrient for plant growth. Nitrogen fertilizer is typically applied to soil, where it is converted into a form that plants can absorb. Nitrogen fertilizer can be made from natural gas or from the air.

Prominent Players in Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market

CF Industries Holdings

Yara International

Nutrien Ltd

Acron

EuroChem

Koch Industries

OCI Nitrogen

Israel Chemicals

Sinofert Holdings

Togliattiazot

Mosaic Company

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

Abu Dhabi Fertilizer Company

GSFC

Safco

Qatar Fertilizer Company

Fertiberia

Azomur

Urea Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Urea dominated the global market owing to its cost-effectiveness, high nitrogen content, versatility, storage and handling advantages, and global availability. It is also generally more cost-effective than other nitrogenous fertilizers, making it an attractive choice for farmers, especially in large-scale agricultural operations.

Crop-based is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, crop-based is the leading segment due to the high demand from agriculture. In addition, it is also associated with large-scale agricultural operations where farmers aim to maximize crop productivity. Nitrogenous fertilizers provide the necessary nutrients, particularly nitrogen, essential for plant growth and development.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Growing Agricultural Sector

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on the agricultural sector. The region's population continues to grow, driving the need for increased food production. Nitrogenous fertilizers play a crucial role in enhancing crop yields and meeting the rising demand for food in densely populated countries. Moreover, some countries in the Asia Pacific, such as China, have been expanding agricultural land to meet growing food requirements. This expansion creates additional opportunities for nitrogenous fertilizer usage and drives market dominance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Nitrogenous Fertilizer market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Nitrogenous Fertilizer.

Key Developments in Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market

In January 2023, CF Industries Holdings acquired the nitrogen fertilizer business of Terra Nitrogen Company for $1.3 billion. This acquisition expands CF Industries' product portfolio and geographic reach in the nitrogen fertilizer market.

In March 2023, Yara International acquired the nitrogen fertilizer business of Borealis AG for $1.4 billion. This acquisition strengthens Yara's position in the global nitrogen fertilizer market.

