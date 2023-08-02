Smart for Life Inaugurates High Level Advisory Board

MIAMI, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional supplements and foods worldwide, announced today that it has formed a high-level advisory board to advance the commercial roll-out of its growing portfolio of health and wellness products. Sarah A. Sporn, Ph.D., has been named Chairwoman.



The board’s responsibilities will include input to the Smart for Life Board of Directors and senior management of the Company on product development and testing, brand marketing, corporate restructuring, advising on prospective M&A transactions, networking and corporate messaging.

Sarah Sporn, Ph.D., will serve as the Chairwoman of Smart for Life’s advisory board. Dr. Sporn is a scientist with a Doctorate in Microbiology and Immunology and a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. Her accomplishments in biotechnology include R&D, operations and project management, as well as serving as director of a biological reagent laboratory providing high-quality biological and biochemical extracts and purified products to pharmaceutical companies. In addition, Dr. Sporn is a skilled writer, having published numerous scientific research articles and submitted successful grant proposals, having been issued a U.S. patent (co-inventor), as well as having presented at national and international scientific conferences.

Additional advisory board members include:

Barry T. Cervantes , retired insurance industry principal, Certified Life Coach and experienced board director;

, retired insurance industry principal, Certified Life Coach and experienced board director; Philip C. Meade, CPA , managing CPA partner of Bisselle Meade & Company LLP;

, managing CPA partner of Bisselle Meade & Company LLP; Ryan S. Hazel, M.S., Global Chief Engineer at Ford Motor Company;

Global Chief Engineer at Ford Motor Company; Thomas Calkins , insurance executive and real estate developer;

, insurance executive and real estate developer; Steven R. Straub , financier and investor;

, financier and investor; Richard Cohen, investor, experienced board director, advisor, former CPA

“Formation of this advisory board is an important milestone for Smart for Life,” said Darren Minton, CEO for the Company. “We have enlisted a highly competent group of industry leaders with exceptionally diversified backgrounds, all of whom have been quite successful in their respective fields. Their backgrounds range from a doctorate in microbiology and immunology to a certified life coach, from a successful insurance executive to a global chief engineer at a top automotive company.”

A.J. Cervantes, Executive Chairman of the Company, further noted, “This advisory board is a compilation of renowned executives that will act as a sounding board and support strategic initiatives aimed at rapidly scaling businesses. A well-structured advisory board with best practice principles allows people in the organization to test their strategic thinking and access expertise or connections that may not be readily available via other means.”

Mr. Minton concluded, “The purpose of most advisory boards is to help an organization gain new insights and advice to solve business problems or explore new opportunities by stimulating robust, high-quality conversations. The role of an advisory board is not to make decisions, but rather to provide current knowledge, critical thinking and analysis to increase the confidence of the decision-makers who represent the company. We look forward to working closely with the advisory board to further advance our Company.”

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SMFL@crescendo-ir.com